Super Bowl 2-minute drill: Moments you might have missed

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David during the first half of the Buccaneers' win in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Here are some moments from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV that you might have missed:





Did you notice?

Brady’s screen pass to Gronkowski for an eight-yard score was the first time the quarterback had a first-quarter touchdown pass in his 10 Super Bowl appearances.

Starting backup offensive tackles, the Chiefs couldn’t stop the edge rushing in the first quarter. The Chiefs even employed tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Sammy Watkins to double-team defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on a play.

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen hit Chris Jones first after a play had ended before the Chief retaliated and was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Damien Wilson made the initial hit to stop the Buccaneers’ Ronald Jones II from scoring a touchdown on fourth and goal from the one in the second quarter.

Tyrann Matthieu’s interception in the second quarter was overturned because Chiefs teammate Charvarius Ward was called for what appeared to be invisible holding. That and an off-sides call on a field-goal attempt later, Brady and Gronkowski paired for another TD and a 14-3 lead.

Matthieu was called for pass interference in the end zone and on the next play was beaten for a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with six seconds to go in the half.

The Chiefs committed eight penalties in the first half; the Buccaneers one.

The Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to score 30-plus points in each of four games of a single postseason.

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David had tight coverage on tight end Kelce most of the game on the short, interior routes.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not complete a pass on third down until less than six minutes remained.

Sarah Thomas is the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl. She was assigned to be the down judge.

Down judge Sarah Thomas became the first woman to official a Super Bowl game. (Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

Game balls

TOM BRADY: He won the Super Bowl most valuable player award for a record fifth time and won a record seventh Super Bowl in a record 10th appearance. The Buccaneers quarterback completed 80% of his 20 passes in the first half, a completion percentage record for any half of a Super Bowl. He finished 21 for 29 (72%) for 201 yards and three touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 125.8.

ROB GRONKOWSKI: The tight end came out of retirement to rejoin Brady, and with two touchdown catches set an NFL record with 14 from Brady in the postseason, the most by any duo in history. Gronkowski caught six passes on seven targets for 67 yards and two first-half touchdowns.

DEVIN WHITE: The linebacker led Tampa Bay with 12 tackles, eight solo, including two for lost yardage. He also intercepted a pass at the goal line at the end.

LEONARD FOURNETTE AND RONALD JONES II: The running backs combined for 196 yards from scrimmage. Fournette led Tampa Bay in rushing with 89 yards in 16 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and ran for a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 46 yards. Jones, the former Trojan, had 12 carries for 61 yards (5.1).





Most Super Bowl titles

Franchises that have won multiple Super Bowls:

SIX



New England Patriots



Pittsburgh Steelers

FIVE



Dallas Cowboys



San Francisco 49ers

FOUR



Green Bay Packers



New York Giants

THREE



Denver Broncos



Oakland/L.A./Vegas Raiders



Washington Football Team

TWO



Baltimore Ravens



Indianapolis Colts



Kansas City Chiefs



Miami Dolphins



Tampa Bay Buccaneers





Most titles by sport

The most times winning a title in the four major sports:

NHL — 11: Henri Richard, Montreal Canadiens

NBA — 11: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

MLB — 10: Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

NFL — 7: Tom Brady, Patriots/Buccaneers





Most titles by player

Most Super Bowl titles, one player:

SEVEN



Tom Brady

FIVE



Charles Haley

FOUR



Rocky Bleier



Mel Blount



Terry Bradshaw



Larry Brown



Sam Davis



Marv Fleming



Steve Furness



L.C. Greenwood



Rob Gronkowski



Randy Grossman



Jack Ham



Franco Harris



Ted Hendricks



Jon Kolb



Ronnie Lott



Matt Millen



Joe Montana



Gerry Mullins



Bill Romanowski



Jesse Sapolu



Donnie Shell



John Stallworth



Lynn Swann



J.T. Thomas



Loren Toews



Keena Turner



Mike Wagner



Mike Webster



Dwight White



Mike Wilson



Eric Wright



Adam Vinatieri

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.