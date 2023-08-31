Super Blue Moon Rises Behind Golden Gate Bridge in Hazy San Francisco Sky

In a rare cosmic coincidence, this August’s second full moon, or blue moon, was also a supermoon, reaching its closest point to Earth in its fullest phase.

Shreenivasan Manievannan, who shot this footage of the moon rising over the Golden Gate Bridge, told Storyful that “the hazy sky in San Francisco was the perfect background, making the moon look red due to the smoke from wildfires up in Northern California.”

According to NASA, the next super blue moons won’t be seen until January and March of 2037. Credit: Shreenivasan Manievannan via Storyful