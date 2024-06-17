Super Agent In No AC Milan Rush On Arsenal And Man Utd Target Joshua Zirkzee

Super Agent In No AC Milan Rush On Arsenal And Man Utd Target Joshua Zirkzee

Kia Joorabchian is in no hurry to work out a deal with AC Milan for Arsenal and Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

AC Milan are prepared to pay the Dutchman’s €40m release clause to Bologna and have also agreed personal terms with the player.

However, the deal has stalled as AC Milan are in no mood to meet €15m commission Joorabchian is said to be demanding for the completion of the deal.

The stalling of negotiations has allowed more clubs to get involved in the race to sign Zirkzee, who has regularly been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Joorabchian is in no hurry to get a deal over the line with AC Milan.

He has so far not moved away from his demands and is aware that more clubs are interested in signing him.