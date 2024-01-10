Advertisement

Super 72: Meet the 2023 Erie Times-News District 10 High School Football All-Star Team

Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News
2023 ERIE TIMES-NEWS DISTRICT 10 FOOTBALL TEAM

The Erie Times-News 2023 All-District 10 Football Team includes 72 players. Six of those players include, top row, from left: Lakeview's Mitchell Tingley, Mercyhurst Prep's Paul Johnson, Oil City's Ethen Knox; bottom row: North East's Jamari Curlett, McDowell's Cooper Cousins and Cathedral Prep's Dajoure Hollingsworth.
OFFENSE

Pos. – Player – School – Yr. – Ht. – Wt.

QB – Kabron Smith – Farrell – Sr. – 5-10 – 170

QB – Blayze Myers – McDowell – Jr. – 6-2 – 200

QB – Jackson Humes – North East – Sr. – 5-10 – 165

QB – Hunter Hohman – Grove City – Sr. – 5-10 – 175

QB – Zander Telesz – Hickory – Jr. – 6-3 – 165

QB – Caullin Summers – Sharpsville – Sr. – 5-10 – 150

QB – Paul Johnson – Mercyhurst Prep – So. – 5-11 – 175

WR – Danny Odem – Farrell – So. – 5-11 – 160

WR – Simeir Wade – Farrell – Sr. – 5-11 – 195

WR – James Zigler – McDowell – Jr. – 5-11 – 165

WR – Jamari Curlett – North East – Sr. – 5-8 – 155

WR – Nathan Greer – Grove City – Jr. – 6-1 – 165

WR – Gavin Lutz – Grove City – Sr. – 6-0 – 170

WR – Ja'son Ellman – Mercyhurst Prep – Sr. – 5-8 – 147

WR – Jacob Zietz – General McLane – Jr. – 6-1 – 165

RB – Dajoure Hollingsworth – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 5-8 – 165

RB – Ethen Knox – Oil City – Sr. – 6-1 – 190

RB – Bradyn Miller – Meadville – Jr. – 5-7 – 160

AP – Adrien Tate – Erie – Sr. – 6-1 – 180

AP – Braylon Littlejohn – Butler – Sr. – 6-2 – 175

AP – Mitchell Tingley – Lakeview – Sr. – 5-8 – 181

AP – Jaxon Covell – Titusville – Jr. – 5-11 – 175

K – Lukas Jones – Hickory – Sr. – 6-0 – 205

K – Michael Gennuso – Fairview – Sr. – 6-1 – 180

DEFENSE

Pos. – Player – School – Yr. – Ht. – Wt.

LB – Marion Norris – Farrell – Sr. – 5-10 – 200

LB – Dominic Berarducci – McDowell – Sr. – 5-9 – 175

LB – Montay Hollingsworth – Cathedral Prep – Jr. – 5-10 – 215

LB – Sean Kennedy – Hickory – Sr. – 5-9 – 210

LB – Bryson Roberson – Sharon – Jr. – 6-3 – 220

LB – Josh Gorton – Cambridge Springs – Sr. – 5-7 – 150

LB – Tucker Lindell – Eisenhower – Sr. – 5-9 – 175

DB – Brandon Chambers – Farrell – Sr. – 6-2 – 190

DB – Juelz Johnson – Farrell – So. – 5-10 – 170

DB – Jake Hower – McDowell – Jr. – 6-1 – 185

DB – Dan Oblich – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 6-0 – 175

DB – RJ Roberts – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 5-9 – 180

DB – Ryan Reichel – Meadville – Sr. – 6-1 – 170

DB – Danick Hinkson – Lakeview – Sr. – 6-3 – 181

DB – Jadon Phillips – Hickory – Fr. – 5-10 – 155

DB – Timmy Krivosh – Hickory – Sr. – 5-8 – 160

DB – Conner McChesney – Fort LeBoeuf – Sr. – 5-10 – 180

DB – Ben Miller – Wilmington – Sr. – 5-10 – 185

DB – Daemyin Mattocks – Mercer – Sr. – 5-10 – 150

DB – Bishop Root – Sharon – So. – 6-2 – 178

DB – Cole Buckley – Franklin – Sr. – 6-1 – 175

DB – Preston Gorton – Cambridge Springs – Sr. – 5-8 – 155

P – Alex Sontheimer – McDowell – Sr. – 5-8 – 138

P – Nathan Pfennigwerth – Franklin – Sr. – 5-11 – 170

LINEMEN

Pos. – Player – School – Yr. – Ht. – Wt.

OL – Marcel Cheeks – Farrell – Sr. – 6-2 – 280

OL – Malachi Green – Farrell – Sr. – 5-10 – 320

OL – Cooper Cousins – McDowell – Sr. – 6-6 – 310

OL – Jiavani Cooley – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 6-5 – 285

OL – LaMonte Fuller – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 6-4 – 295

OL – Henry Milford – Oil City – Sr. – 6-1 – 310

OL – Garet Guthrie – Lakeview – Jr. – 6-0 – 241

OL – Luke Lewis – Hickory – So. – 6-2 – 325

OL – Brian White – Sharpsville – Jr. – 5-10 – 270

OL – Rocky Serafino – Wilmington – Sr. – 6-2 – 195

OL – Dre Norris – Sharon – Sr. – 5-11 – 280

OL – Kolton Wilkinson – Reynolds – Sr. – 5-11 – 220

TE – Kris Bunk – Eisenhower – Sr. – 6-3 – 200

DE – Aidan Probst – McDowell – Sr. – 6-4 – 220

DE – Aden Wentz – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 6-1 – 240

DE – Jefferson Barclay – Erie – Sr. – 6-0 – 190

DE – Delathian Boanes – Grove City – So. – 6-1 – 225

DE – Ike Friday – Sharon – Jr. – 5-10 – 186

DE – Tristen Mazzadra – Cambridge Springs – Sr. – 6-2 – 195

DL – Xavier Goshay – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 6-0 – 230

DL – Jacob Babo – North East – Sr. – 5-10 – 223

DL – Justice Esser, Meadville – Sr. – 6-2 – 245

DL – Sean Sokolowski – Mercyhurst Prep – Sr. – 6-4 – 255

DL – Brodie Miller – Sharon – Jr. – 6-2 – 225

Selection process: The District 10 Football Team was selected by the Erie Times-News staff with input from coaches and all-region voting. The selection process took into account the full season, including players' postseason contributions. The honorees will be invited to the Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards Show on June 24, 2024, at Warner Theatre. The District 10 Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Lineman of the Year will be revealed at the awards show.

Region football all-stars: District 10 football coaches' picks for 2023 Region All-Stars, Players of the Year

OFFENSE

Kabron Smith, Farrell
Kabron Smith, Farrell

Kabron Smith

Farrell quarterback, senior, 5-10, 170

  • Smith finished a great career by throwing for 2,142 yards and 27 touchdowns to just eight interceptions as a senior. He also ran for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Smith threw for 4,673 yards and 59 touchdowns in his storied career at Farrell.

Blayze Myers, McDowell
Blayze Myers, McDowell

Blayze Myers

McDowell quarterback, junior, 6-2, 200

  • Myers put together a record-breaking season as a first-year starter for the Trojans. He completed 219-of-320 passes for 2,716 yards and 34 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. Myers also ran for 2556 yards and five touchdowns and will enter his senior season in a position to chase every McDowell passing record.

Jackson Humes, North East
Jackson Humes, North East

Jackson Humes

North East quarterback, senior, 5-10, 165

  • Humes finished as the all-time passer in program history after a big senior season. He threw for 2,217 yards and 30 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He also ran for 422 yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries to lead the Grapepickers to the Region 5 title.

Hunter Hohman, Grove City
Hunter Hohman, Grove City

Hunter Hohman

Grove City quarterback, senior, 5-10, 175

  • Hohman did it all for the Eagles as he threw for 2,313 yards and 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions to go with 900 yards and 14 touchdowns on 125 carries. He finished his career with 6,542 passing yards and 63 touchdowns and he ran for 1,939 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Zander Telesz, Hickory
Zander Telesz, Hickory

Zander Telesz

Hickory quarterback, junior, 6-3, 165

  • Telesz took over at quarterback late last season and carried it over to have a breakout junior year. He threw for 1,486 yards and 18 touchdowns and also ran for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns on 126 carries. Telesz also had a big impact on defense to help the Hornets make a deep playoff run.

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville
Caullin Summers, Sharpsville

Caullin Summers

Sharpsville quarterback, senior, 5-10, 150

  • Summers was another impressive quarterback who could take off and run if the passing game was shut down. He ran for 828 yards and 10 touchdowns on 197 carries and also threw for 2,111 yards and 22 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. Summers was a big-time leader for the Blue Devils throughout his career.

Paul Johnson

Mercyhurst Prep quarterback, sophomore, 5-11, 175

  • Johnson took over at quarterback this season and was one of the most electric players in Erie County. He threw for 1,335 yards and 21 touchdowns with just one interception. He also ran for 891 yards and 16 touchdowns on 60 carries. He could be in for a big career with the Lakers.

Danny Odem, Farrell
Danny Odem, Farrell

Danny Odem

Farrell wide receiver, sophomore, 5-11, 160

  • Odem is one of the top returning players in all of District 10 next fall. He had a breakout sophomore season to lead Farrell in receiving with 50 catches for 613 yards and seven touchdowns.

Simeir Wade, Farrell
Simeir Wade, Farrell

Simeir Wade

Farrell wide receiver, senior, 5-11, 195

  • Wade was another speedy wide receiver for the Steelers this season that could change games in an instant. He had 37 catches for 647 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. He also ran for 121 yards and one touchdown.

James Zigler, McDowell
James Zigler, McDowell

James Zigler

McDowell wide receiver, junior, 5-11, 165

  • Zigler was Myers' top target for the Trojans with 34 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns. Zigler had the quickness to constantly get open and give Myers an outlet when plays broke down. He will be one of the top returning receivers next fall.

Jamari Curlett, North East
Jamari Curlett, North East

Jamari Curlett

North East wide receiver, senior, 5-8, 155

  • Curlett was one of the most explosive players in District 10 this season. He had 51 catches for 1,179 yards and 19 touchdowns and also was an elite returner and ran for 571 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries for a 21.1 yards per carry average.

Nathan Greer, Grove City
Nathan Greer, Grove City

Nathan Greer

Grove City wide receiver, junior, 6-1, 165

  • Greer was another weapon for Hohman to throw to over the past few years. He had 51 tackles and one interception on defense, but his impact was felt more on offense as he pulled down 56 catches for 867 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gavin Lutz, Grove City
Gavin Lutz, Grove City

Gavin Lutz

Grove City wide receiver, senior, 6-0, 170

  • Lutz has been an impact player throughout his career for the Eagles. He led Grove City with 65 catches for 716 yards and three touchdowns as a senior while also intercepting two passes on defense. Over the past three years, Lutz had 178 catches for 2,138 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Ja'Son Ellman, Mercyhurst Prep
Ja'Son Ellman, Mercyhurst Prep

Ja'son Ellman

Mercyhurst Prep wide receiver, senior, 5-8, 147

  • Ellman is a speedy athlete who can make an impact every time he has the ball. He ran for 143 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries and he led the Lakers with 30 catches for 612 yards and 12 touchdowns. Ellman also had three interceptions on defense.

Jacob Zietz, General McLane
Jacob Zietz, General McLane

Jacob Zietz

General McLane wide receiver, junior, 6-1, 165

  • Zietz was the focus of opposing defenses all season but still managed to put up record-breaking numbers. He had 60 catches for 941 yards and 15 touchdowns including a 200-yard receiving game and three games with three touchdowns.

Dajoure Hollingsworth, Cathedral Prep
Dajoure Hollingsworth, Cathedral Prep

Dajoure Hollingsworth

Cathedral Prep running back, senior, 5-8, 165

  • Hollingsworth stepped up two years in a row when the Ramblers were dealing with injuries. He ran for 1,576 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 171 carries this season. He also had nine catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns as a big part of the Prep offense. Hollingsworth is headed to UMass next season.

Ethen Knox, Oil City
Ethen Knox, Oil City

Ethen Knox

Oil City running back, senior, 6-1, 190

  • Despite every defense focusing their attention on Knox, he still ran for 2,340 yards and 34 touchdowns on just 297 carries this season. Knox finished as the all-time rusher in District 10 history with 7,870 yards and 89 touchdowns on 935 carries.

Bradyn Miller, Meadville
Bradyn Miller, Meadville

Bradyn Miller

Meadville running back, junior, 5-7, 160

  • Miller filled a big hole left by graduation in the spring as he not only starred as a running back, he ran with toughness to help the Bulldogs put away games. He ran for 1,327 yards and 21 touchdowns on 139 carries. He constantly came up with tough yards when Meadville needed them the most.

Adrien Tate

Erie all-purpose, senior, 6-1, 180

  • Tate was one of the toughest players in the area to game-plan for as he could line up as quarterback, running back, halfback or wide receiver. He has plenty of speed to burn and also served as the punter as he could also take off to fake punts if there was an opening.

Braylon Littlejohn, Butler
Braylon Littlejohn, Butler

Braylon Littlejohn

Butler all-purpose, senior, 6-2, 175

  • Littlejohn was a bright spot for the Golden Tornado in a down season. He signed with Division I Miami of Ohio and can play multiple positions. In an effort to get him the ball more, Butler had him complete 31-of-57 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns, he ran for 418 yards and one touchdown and caught 13 passes for 198 yards.

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview

Mitchell Tingley

Lakeview all-purpose, senior, 5-8, 181

  • Tingley was one of the toughest runners in District 10 while also succeeding as a kicker and defensive player as well. His leadership was important for the Sailors to make a run at the Region 1 title and reach the D-10 Class 1A championship game. He ran for more than 1,500 yards and scored more than 20 touchdowns as a senior.

Jaxon Covell, Titusville
Jaxon Covell, Titusville

Jaxon Covell

Titusville all-purpose, junior, 5-11, 175

  • Covell was a big-time offensive weapon for the Rockets as he helped the team turn things around this season. He led Titusville with 156 carries for 1,353 yards and 16 touchdowns and he had 27 catches for 541 yards and six touchdowns.

Lukas Jones, Hickory
Lukas Jones, Hickory

Lukas Jones

Hickory kicker, senior, 6-0, 205

  • Jones was a big-time weapon for the Hornets in several ways. He averaged 52.1 yards per kickoff with 16 touchbacks in 70 kickoffs. He also averaged 33.3 yards per punt and had 10 of 28 punts land inside the 20-yard line. Jones made 43-of-48 PATs and was 7-of-8 on field goals with a long of 43 yards.

Michael Gennuso, Fairview boys soccer
Michael Gennuso, Fairview boys soccer

Michael Gennuso

Fairview kicker, senior, 6-1, 180

  • Gennuso was an all-district soccer player this fall and a solid kicker for the football team as well. He made 32-of-33 PATs and made 7-of-9 field goals with a long of 46. Gennuso also averaged 57.8 yards per kickoff with 42 touchbacks on 52 kickoffs.

DEFENSE

Marion Norris, Farrell
Marion Norris, Farrell

Marion Norris

Farrell linebacker, senior, 5-10, 200

  • Norris was all over the field as he led the Steelers with 149 tackles, including 12 tackles for a loss. He also had 2½ sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as one of the top linebackers in the state.

Dominic Berarducci, McDowell
Dominic Berarducci, McDowell

Dominic Berarducci

McDowell linebacker, senior, 5-9, 175

  • Berarducci wasn't the biggest linebacker on the field at times, but his instincts and quickness made him one of the most effective. He was second on the team with 69 tackles, including eight for a loss, to go with two interceptions and three sacks.

Montay Hollingsworth, Cathedral Prep
Montay Hollingsworth, Cathedral Prep

Montay Hollingsworth

Cathedral Prep linebacker, junior, 5-10, 215

  • Hollingsworth emerged as a defensive standout this season for the Ramblers. He led the team with 84 tackles, including 12½ for a loss. He also recorded five sacks as he was constantly putting pressure on the quarterback while shutting down the run game as well.

Sean Kennedy, Hickory
Sean Kennedy, Hickory

Sean Kennedy

Hickory linebacker, senior, 5-9, 210

  • Kennedy was one of the top two-way players in Mercer County this season. In addition to being a talented running back, Kennedy was a dominant linebacker. He recorded 112 tackles, including 16 for a loss. He also had 1½ sacks and knocked down two passes.

Bryson Roberson, Sharon
Bryson Roberson, Sharon

Bryson Roberson

Sharon linebacker, junior, 6-3, 220

  • Roberson was a leader for one of the top defenses in District 10. Roberson led the Tigers with 119 tackles, including nine tackles for a loss. He also had 3½ sacks and recovered one fumble to lead a defense that was tough to score on all season.

Josh Gorton, Cambridge Springs
Josh Gorton, Cambridge Springs

Josh Gorton

Cambridge Springs linebacker, senior, 5-7, 150

  • Gorton had a big senior season as he led the Blue Devils' defense with 155 tackles, including 10 for a loss. He also had two sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Like his twin brother, he left his mark in Cambridge Springs history with 287 tackles and five sacks.

Tucker Lindell, Eisenhower
Tucker Lindell, Eisenhower

Tucker Lindell

Eisenhower linebacker, senior, 5-9, 175

  • After big graduation losses, Lindell stepped up to fill a void for the Knights. Lindell was a solid fullback on offense and a leader on defense. He led the team with 105 tackles, including 16½ for a loss. He also had 2½ sacks and one fumble recovery for Eisenhower.

Brandon Chambers, Farrell
Brandon Chambers, Farrell

Brandon Chambers

Farrell defensive back, senior, 6-2, 190

  • Chambers blankets wide receivers as a defensive leader for Farrell. He had 53 tackles, including four for a loss, along with two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 11 pass defenses as well. Most teams threw away from Chambers because of his shutdown ability.

Juelz Johnson, Farrell
Juelz Johnson, Farrell

Juelz Johnson

Farrell defensive back, sophomore, 5-10, 170

  • Johnson is another young Steeler to have a breakout season. He was a standout running back and an even better defensive back. He was second on the team with 100 tackles, including 15 for a loss, along with three interceptions, nine pass defenses, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Jake Hower, McDowell
Jake Hower, McDowell

Jake Hower

Farrell defensive back, junior, 6-1, 185

  • Hower will be counted on as a returning leader for the Trojans next year after a big junior season,. He was fourth on the team with 46 tackles as a defensive back to go with two interceptions. He was also a solid receiver for McDowell this past season.

Dan Oblich, Cathedral Prep
Dan Oblich, Cathedral Prep

Dan Oblich

Cathedral Prep defensive back, senior, 6-0, 175

  • Oblich is another defensive back who could also stop the run for the Ramblers. He was second on the team with 55 tackles, including two for a loss. He had one sack and led Prep with four interceptions and one fumble recovery.

RJ Roberts, Cathedral Prep
RJ Roberts, Cathedral Prep

RJ Roberts

Cathedral Prep defensive back, senior, 5-9, 180

  • Roberts was one of the top two-way players in District 10 this season as a talented wide receiver and shutdown defensive back as well. He had 53 tackles including six for a loss for the Ramblers. He also had two sacks and was one of the leaders in the area with four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Ryan Reichel, Meadville
Ryan Reichel, Meadville

Ryan Reichel

Meadville defensive back, senior, 6-1, 170

  • Reichel was a ballhawk this season for the Bulldogs. He was third on the team with 79 tackles, including two for a loss. He also collected five interceptions and knocked down four passes as well. Reichel had the speed of a safety and the toughness of a linebacker to stop the run.

Danick Hinkson, Lakeview
Danick Hinkson, Lakeview

Danick Hinkson

Lakeview defensive back, senior, 6-3, 181

  • Hinkson was an easy pick for the all-state team at defensive back. In addition to his speed making an impact on offense and special teams, he was all over the field on defense as well. In the regular season, Hinkson had 62 tackles and four interceptions to go with five pass defenses.

Jadon Phillips, Hickory
Jadon Phillips, Hickory

Jadon Phillips

Hickory defensive back, freshman, 5-10, 155

  • Phillips had a big-time freshman season as teams continually made the mistake of throwing in his direction. Phillips finished with 40 tackles to go with seven interceptions, one fumble recovery and nine pass defenses on his way to being named to the all-state team.

Timmy Krivosh, Hickory
Timmy Krivosh, Hickory

Timmy Krivosh

Hickory defensive back, senior, 5-8, 160

  • Krivosh was one of the top tacklers in all of District 10 this season. He had 145 tackles, including nine for a loss. He also had five interceptions, eight pass defenses, one blocked field goal and forced two fumbles. Krivosh was a big part of Hickory winning a D-10 championship.

Conner McChesney, Fort LeBoeuf
Conner McChesney, Fort LeBoeuf

Conner McChesney

Fort LeBoeuf defensive back, senior, 5-10, 180

  • McChesney stepped up as a leader for the Bison this year. He was a talented quarterback who threw for 707 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 970 yards and 17 touchdowns and he also led the defense. He played a big role in LeBoeuf stopping several talented offenses.

Ben Miller, Wilmington
Ben Miller, Wilmington

Ben Miller

Wilmington defensive back, senior, 5-10, 185

  • With only a few seniors on the team, Miller played a big role in helping the Greyhounds win games. He not only ran for more than 1,500 yards but he was all over the field on defense as well. Miller stood out and was voted a region co-player of the year in a loaded region.

Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer
Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer

Daemyin Mattocks

Mercer defensive back, senior, 5-10, 150

  • Mattocks is a multisport standout for the Mustangs and he also starred on both sides of the ball on the football field. He ran for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns and had eight interceptions on defense, including one he returned for a touchdown.

Bishop Root, Sharon
Bishop Root, Sharon

Bishop Root

Sharon defensive back, sophomore, 6-2, 178

  • Root had a breakout sophomore season as part of the talented Sharon defense. He had 42 tackles to go with a team-leading five interceptions. He also knocked down four passes and recovered two fumbles to lead the Sharon secondary.

Cole Buckley, Franklin
Cole Buckley, Franklin

Cole Buckley

Franklin defensive back, senior, 6-1, 175

  • Buckley stepped up this year when the Knights needed a spark on offense. He moved under center to take over at quarterback and he used his leadership to lead the Franklin defense as well.

Preston Gorton, Cambridge Springs
Preston Gorton, Cambridge Springs

Preston Gorton

Cambridge Springs defensive back, senior, 5-8, 155

  • Gorton put together one of the all-time defensive careers in program history. As a senior, he had 118 tackles including four for a loss. He also had one sack and two interceptions. Gorton finished with 231 tackles in his career as he was a leader of the Blue Devils for the past two years.

Alex Sontheimer, McDowell
Alex Sontheimer, McDowell

Alex Sontheimer

McDowell punter, senior, 5-8, 138

  • Sontheimer was a weapon on offense as a solid kicker and was also a difference-maker on defense as a punter. He averaged 40.3 yards per punt, including five of his 24 punts landing inside the 20-yard line. Sontheimer finished with a season-long of 61 yards in one punt.

Nate Pfennigwerth, Franklin
Nate Pfennigwerth, Franklin

Nathan Pfennigwerth

Franklin punter, senior, 5-11, 170

  • Pfennigwerth has been one of the top kickers and punters in District 10 over the past few years as well as a top soccer player for the Knights. He had a long of 45 yards in field goals this year and averaged 41.1 yards per punt including a long of 61 yards and seven of his 22 punts landed inside the 20.

LINEMEN

Marcel Cheeks, Farrell
Marcel Cheeks, Farrell

Marcel Cheeks

Farrell offensive line, senior, 6-2, 280

  • Cheeks has been a long-time dominant lineman for the Steelers. He has opened up plenty of holes for the Steelers and is a solid pass protector as well. He helped Farrell rush for more than 151.1 yards per game and threw for 173.1 yards per game.

Malachi Green, Farrell
Malachi Green, Farrell

Malachi Green

Farrell offensive line, senior, 5-10, 320

  • Green is another lineman that has made an impact for several years for Farrell. His strength and technique kept defenders at bay over the past few years as Farrell has had one of the top offenses in District 10.

Cooper Cousins, McDowell
Cooper Cousins, McDowell

Cooper Cousins

McDowell offensive line, senior, 6-6, 310

  • Cousins was one of the best offensive linemen not only in the state but in the country as well. The Penn State recruit played mostly at the center position but could play any position on the offensive line at Penn State. He helped McDowell run for 151.2 yards per game and threw for 210.5 yards per game.

Jiavani Cooley, Cathedral Prep
Jiavani Cooley, Cathedral Prep

Jiavani Cooley

Cathedral Prep offensive line, senior, 6-5, 285

  • Cooley is one of the top offensive linemen in the state and is headed to Pitt in the fall. He helped the Ramblers rush for 262.1 yards per game and throw for 115.5 yards per game.

Lamonte Fuller, Cathedral Prep
Lamonte Fuller, Cathedral Prep

LaMonte Fuller

Cathedral Prep offensive line, senior, 6-4, 295

  • Fuller is another part of a dominant Prep offensive line. He made up an impressive duo with Cooley and is being courted by numerous Division I programs. He was awarded the Patrick Czytuck award at Prep.

Henry Milford, Oil City
Henry Milford, Oil City

Henry Milford

Oil City offensive line, senior, 6-1, 310

  • Milford constantly opened up holes for one of the top rushing offenses in District 10. He helped the Oilers run for 310.1 yards per game and played defense as well. On defense, Milford recorded 35 tackles and four sacks.

Garet Guthrie, Lakeview
Garet Guthrie, Lakeview

Garet Guthrie

Lakeview offensive line, junior, 6-0, 241

  • Guthrie emerged as a leader for the Sailors as he dominated on the offensive and defensive lines. He helped spring Lakeview running backs for long runs and he made it tough on opposing offenses to get into a rhythm as a solid defensive player.

Luke Lewis, Hickory
Luke Lewis, Hickory

Luke Lewis

Hickory offensive line, sophomore, 6-2, 325

  • Not only is Lewis one of the top up-and-coming linemen in District 10, he has established himself as one of the top linemen overall. He helped the Hickory offense average more than 300 yards per game and he had three sacks on defense as well.

Brian White, Sharpsville
Brian White, Sharpsville

Brian White

Sharpsville offensive line, junior, 5-10, 270

  • White was the leader of a talented offensive line for the Blue Devils. He helped clear the way for an offense that averaged 122.8 rushing yards and 192.7 passing yards per game. He also helped on defense as well for the Blue Devils.

Rocky Serafino, Wilmington
Rocky Serafino, Wilmington

Rocky Serafino

Wilmington offensive line, senior, 6-2, 195

  • Serafino is another senior leader for the Greyhounds. He opened up holes for an offense that averaged 317.4 rushing yards per game. Serafino was not only counted on to be a leader but he showed the way to the underclassmen to set up Wilmington for the future.

Ondreous Norris, Sharon
Ondreous Norris, Sharon

Dre Norris

Sharon offensive line, senior, 5-11, 280

  • While a lot of attention was paid to the defense, Norris helped the offense put together a big season as well. He paved the way for the Tigers who averaged 124 passing yards and 199.9 rushing yards per game. Norris also helped the defense with 42 tackles.

Kolton Wilkinson, Reynolds
Kolton Wilkinson, Reynolds

Kolton Wilkinson

Reynolds offensive line, senior, 5-11, 220

  • Wilkinson was one of the few returning seniors for the Raiders this season. He became a leader on both sides of the ball for Reynolds and was counted on to be an example for the younger players to set up the future of the program.

Kris Bunk, Eisenhower
Kris Bunk, Eisenhower

Kris Bunk

Eisenhower tight end, senior, 6-3, 200

  • Bunk was a special player on both sides of the ball for the Knights. He used his size to become a premier blocker and he caught 24 passes for 452 yards and 10 touchdowns and he was a talented defensive player as well for the Knights.

Aidan Probst, McDowell
Aidan Probst, McDowell

Aidan Probst

McDowell defensive end, senior, 6-4, 220

  • Probst is another dominant lineman for the Trojans. He is a solid two-way lineman with the speed of a linebacker. He had four tackles for a loss as a senior and recovered three fumbles and has committed to being a preferred walk-on at Penn State next year.

Aden Wentz, Cathedral Prep
Aden Wentz, Cathedral Prep

Aden Wentz

Cathedral Prep defensive end, senior, 6-1, 240

  • Wentz was one of the quickest defensive ends in District 10. He finished with 50 tackles, including seven for a loss. He led the Ramblers with six sacks as he lived in the backfield of opposing offenses all season.

Jefferson Barclay, Erie High
Jefferson Barclay, Erie High

Jefferson Barclay

Erie defensive end, senior, 6-0, 190

  • Barclay was a tough player to stop by opposing offensive lines. He had the size and speed to wreak havoc on the defensive line as one of the bright spots for the Royals this season.

Delathian Boanes, Grove City
Delathian Boanes, Grove City

Delathian Boanes

Grove City defensive end, sophomore, 6-1, 225

  • Boanes is one of the top defensive ends in District 10 after two solid seasons. As a sophomore, he had 63 tackles, including 19 for a loss. He also had three sacks, nine quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries for the Eagles.

Isaac Friday, Sharon
Isaac Friday, Sharon

Ike Friday

Sharon defensive end, junior, 5-10, 186

  • Friday used his speed and technique to disrupt opposing offenses throughout the season. He was constantly in the backfield and had 62 tackles, including nine for a loss. He had five sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and forced one fumble for the talented Sharon defense.

Tristen Mazzadra, Cambridge Springs
Tristen Mazzadra, Cambridge Springs

Tristen Mazzadra

Cambridge Springs defensive end, senior, 6-2, 195

  • Mazzadra was a force on the defensive line for the Blue Devils this season. He collected 81 tackles, including 17 for a loss. He finished with 14 sacks this season to go with four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Xavier Goshay, Cathedral Prep
Xavier Goshay, Cathedral Prep

Xavier Goshay

Cathedral Prep defensive line, senior, 6-0, 230

  • Goshay is another big part of the impressive Prep defense. He had 30 tackles, including 4½ for a loss. He also had four sacks to help the Ramblers shut down numerous explosive offenses on their schedule.

Jacob Babo, North East
Jacob Babo, North East

Jacob Babo

North East defensive line, senior, 5-10, 223

  • Babo was one of the top run-stopping defensive linemen in the area this season. In nine games before injury, he led North East with 89 tackles, including five for a loss. He also had five sacks, one interception and he forced four fumbles.

Justice Esser, Meadville
Justice Esser, Meadville

Justice Esser

Meadville defensive line, senior, 6-2, 245

  • Esser set the tone over the summer as he dominated most of the big man challenges in District 10. He carried it over into a big senior season as he had 36 tackles, including seven for a loss. He finished with six sacks in just eight games and 14 sacks in his career. He was also one of the top offensive linemen in D-10.

Sean Sokolowski, Mercyhurst Prep
Sean Sokolowski, Mercyhurst Prep

Sean Sokolowski

Mercyhurst Prep defensive line, senior, 6-4, 255

  • The Monmouth recruit and all-state selection was a dominant force on both sides of the ball this year. Sokolowski led the Lakers in tackles with 40, including eight for a loss. He also had four sacks and continually stopped the run on the defensive line.

Brodie Miller, Sharon
Brodie Miller, Sharon

Brodie Miller

Sharon defensive line, junior, 6-2, 225

  • Miller was another impact player on the vaunted Sharon defense this season. He was second on the team with 105 tackles, including 19 for a loss. He led the team with seven sacks and had six quarterback hurries to go with two forced fumbles.

Reporter Jeff Uveino contributed to this compilation.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNreisenweber.

