Super 72: Meet the 2023 Erie Times-News District 10 High School Football All-Star Team
OFFENSE
Pos. – Player – School – Yr. – Ht. – Wt.
QB – Kabron Smith – Farrell – Sr. – 5-10 – 170
QB – Blayze Myers – McDowell – Jr. – 6-2 – 200
QB – Jackson Humes – North East – Sr. – 5-10 – 165
QB – Hunter Hohman – Grove City – Sr. – 5-10 – 175
QB – Zander Telesz – Hickory – Jr. – 6-3 – 165
QB – Caullin Summers – Sharpsville – Sr. – 5-10 – 150
QB – Paul Johnson – Mercyhurst Prep – So. – 5-11 – 175
WR – Danny Odem – Farrell – So. – 5-11 – 160
WR – Simeir Wade – Farrell – Sr. – 5-11 – 195
WR – James Zigler – McDowell – Jr. – 5-11 – 165
WR – Jamari Curlett – North East – Sr. – 5-8 – 155
WR – Nathan Greer – Grove City – Jr. – 6-1 – 165
WR – Gavin Lutz – Grove City – Sr. – 6-0 – 170
WR – Ja'son Ellman – Mercyhurst Prep – Sr. – 5-8 – 147
WR – Jacob Zietz – General McLane – Jr. – 6-1 – 165
RB – Dajoure Hollingsworth – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 5-8 – 165
RB – Ethen Knox – Oil City – Sr. – 6-1 – 190
RB – Bradyn Miller – Meadville – Jr. – 5-7 – 160
AP – Adrien Tate – Erie – Sr. – 6-1 – 180
AP – Braylon Littlejohn – Butler – Sr. – 6-2 – 175
AP – Mitchell Tingley – Lakeview – Sr. – 5-8 – 181
AP – Jaxon Covell – Titusville – Jr. – 5-11 – 175
K – Lukas Jones – Hickory – Sr. – 6-0 – 205
K – Michael Gennuso – Fairview – Sr. – 6-1 – 180
DEFENSE
Pos. – Player – School – Yr. – Ht. – Wt.
LB – Marion Norris – Farrell – Sr. – 5-10 – 200
LB – Dominic Berarducci – McDowell – Sr. – 5-9 – 175
LB – Montay Hollingsworth – Cathedral Prep – Jr. – 5-10 – 215
LB – Sean Kennedy – Hickory – Sr. – 5-9 – 210
LB – Bryson Roberson – Sharon – Jr. – 6-3 – 220
LB – Josh Gorton – Cambridge Springs – Sr. – 5-7 – 150
LB – Tucker Lindell – Eisenhower – Sr. – 5-9 – 175
DB – Brandon Chambers – Farrell – Sr. – 6-2 – 190
DB – Juelz Johnson – Farrell – So. – 5-10 – 170
DB – Jake Hower – McDowell – Jr. – 6-1 – 185
DB – Dan Oblich – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 6-0 – 175
DB – RJ Roberts – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 5-9 – 180
DB – Ryan Reichel – Meadville – Sr. – 6-1 – 170
DB – Danick Hinkson – Lakeview – Sr. – 6-3 – 181
DB – Jadon Phillips – Hickory – Fr. – 5-10 – 155
DB – Timmy Krivosh – Hickory – Sr. – 5-8 – 160
DB – Conner McChesney – Fort LeBoeuf – Sr. – 5-10 – 180
DB – Ben Miller – Wilmington – Sr. – 5-10 – 185
DB – Daemyin Mattocks – Mercer – Sr. – 5-10 – 150
DB – Bishop Root – Sharon – So. – 6-2 – 178
DB – Cole Buckley – Franklin – Sr. – 6-1 – 175
DB – Preston Gorton – Cambridge Springs – Sr. – 5-8 – 155
P – Alex Sontheimer – McDowell – Sr. – 5-8 – 138
P – Nathan Pfennigwerth – Franklin – Sr. – 5-11 – 170
LINEMEN
Pos. – Player – School – Yr. – Ht. – Wt.
OL – Marcel Cheeks – Farrell – Sr. – 6-2 – 280
OL – Malachi Green – Farrell – Sr. – 5-10 – 320
OL – Cooper Cousins – McDowell – Sr. – 6-6 – 310
OL – Jiavani Cooley – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 6-5 – 285
OL – LaMonte Fuller – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 6-4 – 295
OL – Henry Milford – Oil City – Sr. – 6-1 – 310
OL – Garet Guthrie – Lakeview – Jr. – 6-0 – 241
OL – Luke Lewis – Hickory – So. – 6-2 – 325
OL – Brian White – Sharpsville – Jr. – 5-10 – 270
OL – Rocky Serafino – Wilmington – Sr. – 6-2 – 195
OL – Dre Norris – Sharon – Sr. – 5-11 – 280
OL – Kolton Wilkinson – Reynolds – Sr. – 5-11 – 220
TE – Kris Bunk – Eisenhower – Sr. – 6-3 – 200
DE – Aidan Probst – McDowell – Sr. – 6-4 – 220
DE – Aden Wentz – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 6-1 – 240
DE – Jefferson Barclay – Erie – Sr. – 6-0 – 190
DE – Delathian Boanes – Grove City – So. – 6-1 – 225
DE – Ike Friday – Sharon – Jr. – 5-10 – 186
DE – Tristen Mazzadra – Cambridge Springs – Sr. – 6-2 – 195
DL – Xavier Goshay – Cathedral Prep – Sr. – 6-0 – 230
DL – Jacob Babo – North East – Sr. – 5-10 – 223
DL – Justice Esser, Meadville – Sr. – 6-2 – 245
DL – Sean Sokolowski – Mercyhurst Prep – Sr. – 6-4 – 255
DL – Brodie Miller – Sharon – Jr. – 6-2 – 225
Selection process: The District 10 Football Team was selected by the Erie Times-News staff with input from coaches and all-region voting. The selection process took into account the full season, including players' postseason contributions. The honorees will be invited to the Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards Show on June 24, 2024, at Warner Theatre. The District 10 Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Lineman of the Year will be revealed at the awards show.
OFFENSE
Kabron Smith
Farrell quarterback, senior, 5-10, 170
Smith finished a great career by throwing for 2,142 yards and 27 touchdowns to just eight interceptions as a senior. He also ran for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Smith threw for 4,673 yards and 59 touchdowns in his storied career at Farrell.
Blayze Myers
McDowell quarterback, junior, 6-2, 200
Myers put together a record-breaking season as a first-year starter for the Trojans. He completed 219-of-320 passes for 2,716 yards and 34 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. Myers also ran for 2556 yards and five touchdowns and will enter his senior season in a position to chase every McDowell passing record.
Jackson Humes
North East quarterback, senior, 5-10, 165
Humes finished as the all-time passer in program history after a big senior season. He threw for 2,217 yards and 30 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He also ran for 422 yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries to lead the Grapepickers to the Region 5 title.
Hunter Hohman
Grove City quarterback, senior, 5-10, 175
Hohman did it all for the Eagles as he threw for 2,313 yards and 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions to go with 900 yards and 14 touchdowns on 125 carries. He finished his career with 6,542 passing yards and 63 touchdowns and he ran for 1,939 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Zander Telesz
Hickory quarterback, junior, 6-3, 165
Telesz took over at quarterback late last season and carried it over to have a breakout junior year. He threw for 1,486 yards and 18 touchdowns and also ran for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns on 126 carries. Telesz also had a big impact on defense to help the Hornets make a deep playoff run.
Caullin Summers
Sharpsville quarterback, senior, 5-10, 150
Summers was another impressive quarterback who could take off and run if the passing game was shut down. He ran for 828 yards and 10 touchdowns on 197 carries and also threw for 2,111 yards and 22 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. Summers was a big-time leader for the Blue Devils throughout his career.
Paul Johnson
Mercyhurst Prep quarterback, sophomore, 5-11, 175
Johnson took over at quarterback this season and was one of the most electric players in Erie County. He threw for 1,335 yards and 21 touchdowns with just one interception. He also ran for 891 yards and 16 touchdowns on 60 carries. He could be in for a big career with the Lakers.
Danny Odem
Farrell wide receiver, sophomore, 5-11, 160
Odem is one of the top returning players in all of District 10 next fall. He had a breakout sophomore season to lead Farrell in receiving with 50 catches for 613 yards and seven touchdowns.
Simeir Wade
Farrell wide receiver, senior, 5-11, 195
Wade was another speedy wide receiver for the Steelers this season that could change games in an instant. He had 37 catches for 647 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. He also ran for 121 yards and one touchdown.
James Zigler
McDowell wide receiver, junior, 5-11, 165
Zigler was Myers' top target for the Trojans with 34 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns. Zigler had the quickness to constantly get open and give Myers an outlet when plays broke down. He will be one of the top returning receivers next fall.
Jamari Curlett
North East wide receiver, senior, 5-8, 155
Curlett was one of the most explosive players in District 10 this season. He had 51 catches for 1,179 yards and 19 touchdowns and also was an elite returner and ran for 571 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries for a 21.1 yards per carry average.
Nathan Greer
Grove City wide receiver, junior, 6-1, 165
Greer was another weapon for Hohman to throw to over the past few years. He had 51 tackles and one interception on defense, but his impact was felt more on offense as he pulled down 56 catches for 867 yards and nine touchdowns.
Gavin Lutz
Grove City wide receiver, senior, 6-0, 170
Lutz has been an impact player throughout his career for the Eagles. He led Grove City with 65 catches for 716 yards and three touchdowns as a senior while also intercepting two passes on defense. Over the past three years, Lutz had 178 catches for 2,138 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Ja'son Ellman
Mercyhurst Prep wide receiver, senior, 5-8, 147
Ellman is a speedy athlete who can make an impact every time he has the ball. He ran for 143 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries and he led the Lakers with 30 catches for 612 yards and 12 touchdowns. Ellman also had three interceptions on defense.
Jacob Zietz
General McLane wide receiver, junior, 6-1, 165
Zietz was the focus of opposing defenses all season but still managed to put up record-breaking numbers. He had 60 catches for 941 yards and 15 touchdowns including a 200-yard receiving game and three games with three touchdowns.
Dajoure Hollingsworth
Cathedral Prep running back, senior, 5-8, 165
Hollingsworth stepped up two years in a row when the Ramblers were dealing with injuries. He ran for 1,576 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 171 carries this season. He also had nine catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns as a big part of the Prep offense. Hollingsworth is headed to UMass next season.
Ethen Knox
Oil City running back, senior, 6-1, 190
Despite every defense focusing their attention on Knox, he still ran for 2,340 yards and 34 touchdowns on just 297 carries this season. Knox finished as the all-time rusher in District 10 history with 7,870 yards and 89 touchdowns on 935 carries.
Bradyn Miller
Meadville running back, junior, 5-7, 160
Miller filled a big hole left by graduation in the spring as he not only starred as a running back, he ran with toughness to help the Bulldogs put away games. He ran for 1,327 yards and 21 touchdowns on 139 carries. He constantly came up with tough yards when Meadville needed them the most.
Adrien Tate
Erie all-purpose, senior, 6-1, 180
Tate was one of the toughest players in the area to game-plan for as he could line up as quarterback, running back, halfback or wide receiver. He has plenty of speed to burn and also served as the punter as he could also take off to fake punts if there was an opening.
Braylon Littlejohn
Butler all-purpose, senior, 6-2, 175
Littlejohn was a bright spot for the Golden Tornado in a down season. He signed with Division I Miami of Ohio and can play multiple positions. In an effort to get him the ball more, Butler had him complete 31-of-57 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns, he ran for 418 yards and one touchdown and caught 13 passes for 198 yards.
Mitchell Tingley
Lakeview all-purpose, senior, 5-8, 181
Tingley was one of the toughest runners in District 10 while also succeeding as a kicker and defensive player as well. His leadership was important for the Sailors to make a run at the Region 1 title and reach the D-10 Class 1A championship game. He ran for more than 1,500 yards and scored more than 20 touchdowns as a senior.
Jaxon Covell
Titusville all-purpose, junior, 5-11, 175
Covell was a big-time offensive weapon for the Rockets as he helped the team turn things around this season. He led Titusville with 156 carries for 1,353 yards and 16 touchdowns and he had 27 catches for 541 yards and six touchdowns.
Lukas Jones
Hickory kicker, senior, 6-0, 205
Jones was a big-time weapon for the Hornets in several ways. He averaged 52.1 yards per kickoff with 16 touchbacks in 70 kickoffs. He also averaged 33.3 yards per punt and had 10 of 28 punts land inside the 20-yard line. Jones made 43-of-48 PATs and was 7-of-8 on field goals with a long of 43 yards.
Michael Gennuso
Fairview kicker, senior, 6-1, 180
Gennuso was an all-district soccer player this fall and a solid kicker for the football team as well. He made 32-of-33 PATs and made 7-of-9 field goals with a long of 46. Gennuso also averaged 57.8 yards per kickoff with 42 touchbacks on 52 kickoffs.
Marion Norris
Farrell linebacker, senior, 5-10, 200
Norris was all over the field as he led the Steelers with 149 tackles, including 12 tackles for a loss. He also had 2½ sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as one of the top linebackers in the state.
Dominic Berarducci
McDowell linebacker, senior, 5-9, 175
Berarducci wasn't the biggest linebacker on the field at times, but his instincts and quickness made him one of the most effective. He was second on the team with 69 tackles, including eight for a loss, to go with two interceptions and three sacks.
Montay Hollingsworth
Cathedral Prep linebacker, junior, 5-10, 215
Hollingsworth emerged as a defensive standout this season for the Ramblers. He led the team with 84 tackles, including 12½ for a loss. He also recorded five sacks as he was constantly putting pressure on the quarterback while shutting down the run game as well.
Sean Kennedy
Hickory linebacker, senior, 5-9, 210
Kennedy was one of the top two-way players in Mercer County this season. In addition to being a talented running back, Kennedy was a dominant linebacker. He recorded 112 tackles, including 16 for a loss. He also had 1½ sacks and knocked down two passes.
Bryson Roberson
Sharon linebacker, junior, 6-3, 220
Roberson was a leader for one of the top defenses in District 10. Roberson led the Tigers with 119 tackles, including nine tackles for a loss. He also had 3½ sacks and recovered one fumble to lead a defense that was tough to score on all season.
Josh Gorton
Cambridge Springs linebacker, senior, 5-7, 150
Gorton had a big senior season as he led the Blue Devils' defense with 155 tackles, including 10 for a loss. He also had two sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Like his twin brother, he left his mark in Cambridge Springs history with 287 tackles and five sacks.
Tucker Lindell
Eisenhower linebacker, senior, 5-9, 175
After big graduation losses, Lindell stepped up to fill a void for the Knights. Lindell was a solid fullback on offense and a leader on defense. He led the team with 105 tackles, including 16½ for a loss. He also had 2½ sacks and one fumble recovery for Eisenhower.
Brandon Chambers
Farrell defensive back, senior, 6-2, 190
Chambers blankets wide receivers as a defensive leader for Farrell. He had 53 tackles, including four for a loss, along with two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 11 pass defenses as well. Most teams threw away from Chambers because of his shutdown ability.
Juelz Johnson
Farrell defensive back, sophomore, 5-10, 170
Johnson is another young Steeler to have a breakout season. He was a standout running back and an even better defensive back. He was second on the team with 100 tackles, including 15 for a loss, along with three interceptions, nine pass defenses, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.
Jake Hower
Farrell defensive back, junior, 6-1, 185
Hower will be counted on as a returning leader for the Trojans next year after a big junior season,. He was fourth on the team with 46 tackles as a defensive back to go with two interceptions. He was also a solid receiver for McDowell this past season.
Dan Oblich
Cathedral Prep defensive back, senior, 6-0, 175
Oblich is another defensive back who could also stop the run for the Ramblers. He was second on the team with 55 tackles, including two for a loss. He had one sack and led Prep with four interceptions and one fumble recovery.
RJ Roberts
Cathedral Prep defensive back, senior, 5-9, 180
Roberts was one of the top two-way players in District 10 this season as a talented wide receiver and shutdown defensive back as well. He had 53 tackles including six for a loss for the Ramblers. He also had two sacks and was one of the leaders in the area with four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Ryan Reichel
Meadville defensive back, senior, 6-1, 170
Reichel was a ballhawk this season for the Bulldogs. He was third on the team with 79 tackles, including two for a loss. He also collected five interceptions and knocked down four passes as well. Reichel had the speed of a safety and the toughness of a linebacker to stop the run.
Danick Hinkson
Lakeview defensive back, senior, 6-3, 181
Hinkson was an easy pick for the all-state team at defensive back. In addition to his speed making an impact on offense and special teams, he was all over the field on defense as well. In the regular season, Hinkson had 62 tackles and four interceptions to go with five pass defenses.
Jadon Phillips
Hickory defensive back, freshman, 5-10, 155
Phillips had a big-time freshman season as teams continually made the mistake of throwing in his direction. Phillips finished with 40 tackles to go with seven interceptions, one fumble recovery and nine pass defenses on his way to being named to the all-state team.
Timmy Krivosh
Hickory defensive back, senior, 5-8, 160
Krivosh was one of the top tacklers in all of District 10 this season. He had 145 tackles, including nine for a loss. He also had five interceptions, eight pass defenses, one blocked field goal and forced two fumbles. Krivosh was a big part of Hickory winning a D-10 championship.
Conner McChesney
Fort LeBoeuf defensive back, senior, 5-10, 180
McChesney stepped up as a leader for the Bison this year. He was a talented quarterback who threw for 707 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 970 yards and 17 touchdowns and he also led the defense. He played a big role in LeBoeuf stopping several talented offenses.
Ben Miller
Wilmington defensive back, senior, 5-10, 185
With only a few seniors on the team, Miller played a big role in helping the Greyhounds win games. He not only ran for more than 1,500 yards but he was all over the field on defense as well. Miller stood out and was voted a region co-player of the year in a loaded region.
Daemyin Mattocks
Mercer defensive back, senior, 5-10, 150
Mattocks is a multisport standout for the Mustangs and he also starred on both sides of the ball on the football field. He ran for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns and had eight interceptions on defense, including one he returned for a touchdown.
Bishop Root
Sharon defensive back, sophomore, 6-2, 178
Root had a breakout sophomore season as part of the talented Sharon defense. He had 42 tackles to go with a team-leading five interceptions. He also knocked down four passes and recovered two fumbles to lead the Sharon secondary.
Cole Buckley
Franklin defensive back, senior, 6-1, 175
Buckley stepped up this year when the Knights needed a spark on offense. He moved under center to take over at quarterback and he used his leadership to lead the Franklin defense as well.
Preston Gorton
Cambridge Springs defensive back, senior, 5-8, 155
Gorton put together one of the all-time defensive careers in program history. As a senior, he had 118 tackles including four for a loss. He also had one sack and two interceptions. Gorton finished with 231 tackles in his career as he was a leader of the Blue Devils for the past two years.
Alex Sontheimer
McDowell punter, senior, 5-8, 138
Sontheimer was a weapon on offense as a solid kicker and was also a difference-maker on defense as a punter. He averaged 40.3 yards per punt, including five of his 24 punts landing inside the 20-yard line. Sontheimer finished with a season-long of 61 yards in one punt.
Nathan Pfennigwerth
Franklin punter, senior, 5-11, 170
Pfennigwerth has been one of the top kickers and punters in District 10 over the past few years as well as a top soccer player for the Knights. He had a long of 45 yards in field goals this year and averaged 41.1 yards per punt including a long of 61 yards and seven of his 22 punts landed inside the 20.
Marcel Cheeks
Farrell offensive line, senior, 6-2, 280
Cheeks has been a long-time dominant lineman for the Steelers. He has opened up plenty of holes for the Steelers and is a solid pass protector as well. He helped Farrell rush for more than 151.1 yards per game and threw for 173.1 yards per game.
Malachi Green
Farrell offensive line, senior, 5-10, 320
Green is another lineman that has made an impact for several years for Farrell. His strength and technique kept defenders at bay over the past few years as Farrell has had one of the top offenses in District 10.
Cooper Cousins
McDowell offensive line, senior, 6-6, 310
Cousins was one of the best offensive linemen not only in the state but in the country as well. The Penn State recruit played mostly at the center position but could play any position on the offensive line at Penn State. He helped McDowell run for 151.2 yards per game and threw for 210.5 yards per game.
Jiavani Cooley
Cathedral Prep offensive line, senior, 6-5, 285
Cooley is one of the top offensive linemen in the state and is headed to Pitt in the fall. He helped the Ramblers rush for 262.1 yards per game and throw for 115.5 yards per game.
LaMonte Fuller
Cathedral Prep offensive line, senior, 6-4, 295
Fuller is another part of a dominant Prep offensive line. He made up an impressive duo with Cooley and is being courted by numerous Division I programs. He was awarded the Patrick Czytuck award at Prep.
Henry Milford
Oil City offensive line, senior, 6-1, 310
Milford constantly opened up holes for one of the top rushing offenses in District 10. He helped the Oilers run for 310.1 yards per game and played defense as well. On defense, Milford recorded 35 tackles and four sacks.
Garet Guthrie
Lakeview offensive line, junior, 6-0, 241
Guthrie emerged as a leader for the Sailors as he dominated on the offensive and defensive lines. He helped spring Lakeview running backs for long runs and he made it tough on opposing offenses to get into a rhythm as a solid defensive player.
Luke Lewis
Hickory offensive line, sophomore, 6-2, 325
Not only is Lewis one of the top up-and-coming linemen in District 10, he has established himself as one of the top linemen overall. He helped the Hickory offense average more than 300 yards per game and he had three sacks on defense as well.
Brian White
Sharpsville offensive line, junior, 5-10, 270
White was the leader of a talented offensive line for the Blue Devils. He helped clear the way for an offense that averaged 122.8 rushing yards and 192.7 passing yards per game. He also helped on defense as well for the Blue Devils.
Rocky Serafino
Wilmington offensive line, senior, 6-2, 195
Serafino is another senior leader for the Greyhounds. He opened up holes for an offense that averaged 317.4 rushing yards per game. Serafino was not only counted on to be a leader but he showed the way to the underclassmen to set up Wilmington for the future.
Dre Norris
Sharon offensive line, senior, 5-11, 280
While a lot of attention was paid to the defense, Norris helped the offense put together a big season as well. He paved the way for the Tigers who averaged 124 passing yards and 199.9 rushing yards per game. Norris also helped the defense with 42 tackles.
Kolton Wilkinson
Reynolds offensive line, senior, 5-11, 220
Wilkinson was one of the few returning seniors for the Raiders this season. He became a leader on both sides of the ball for Reynolds and was counted on to be an example for the younger players to set up the future of the program.
Kris Bunk
Eisenhower tight end, senior, 6-3, 200
Bunk was a special player on both sides of the ball for the Knights. He used his size to become a premier blocker and he caught 24 passes for 452 yards and 10 touchdowns and he was a talented defensive player as well for the Knights.
Aidan Probst
McDowell defensive end, senior, 6-4, 220
Probst is another dominant lineman for the Trojans. He is a solid two-way lineman with the speed of a linebacker. He had four tackles for a loss as a senior and recovered three fumbles and has committed to being a preferred walk-on at Penn State next year.
Aden Wentz
Cathedral Prep defensive end, senior, 6-1, 240
Wentz was one of the quickest defensive ends in District 10. He finished with 50 tackles, including seven for a loss. He led the Ramblers with six sacks as he lived in the backfield of opposing offenses all season.
Jefferson Barclay
Erie defensive end, senior, 6-0, 190
Barclay was a tough player to stop by opposing offensive lines. He had the size and speed to wreak havoc on the defensive line as one of the bright spots for the Royals this season.
Delathian Boanes
Grove City defensive end, sophomore, 6-1, 225
Boanes is one of the top defensive ends in District 10 after two solid seasons. As a sophomore, he had 63 tackles, including 19 for a loss. He also had three sacks, nine quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries for the Eagles.
Ike Friday
Sharon defensive end, junior, 5-10, 186
Friday used his speed and technique to disrupt opposing offenses throughout the season. He was constantly in the backfield and had 62 tackles, including nine for a loss. He had five sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and forced one fumble for the talented Sharon defense.
Tristen Mazzadra
Cambridge Springs defensive end, senior, 6-2, 195
Mazzadra was a force on the defensive line for the Blue Devils this season. He collected 81 tackles, including 17 for a loss. He finished with 14 sacks this season to go with four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Xavier Goshay
Cathedral Prep defensive line, senior, 6-0, 230
Goshay is another big part of the impressive Prep defense. He had 30 tackles, including 4½ for a loss. He also had four sacks to help the Ramblers shut down numerous explosive offenses on their schedule.
Jacob Babo
North East defensive line, senior, 5-10, 223
Babo was one of the top run-stopping defensive linemen in the area this season. In nine games before injury, he led North East with 89 tackles, including five for a loss. He also had five sacks, one interception and he forced four fumbles.
Justice Esser
Meadville defensive line, senior, 6-2, 245
Esser set the tone over the summer as he dominated most of the big man challenges in District 10. He carried it over into a big senior season as he had 36 tackles, including seven for a loss. He finished with six sacks in just eight games and 14 sacks in his career. He was also one of the top offensive linemen in D-10.
Sean Sokolowski
Mercyhurst Prep defensive line, senior, 6-4, 255
The Monmouth recruit and all-state selection was a dominant force on both sides of the ball this year. Sokolowski led the Lakers in tackles with 40, including eight for a loss. He also had four sacks and continually stopped the run on the defensive line.
Brodie Miller
Sharon defensive line, junior, 6-2, 225
Miller was another impact player on the vaunted Sharon defense this season. He was second on the team with 105 tackles, including 19 for a loss. He led the team with seven sacks and had six quarterback hurries to go with two forced fumbles.
Reporter Jeff Uveino contributed to this compilation.
Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNreisenweber.
