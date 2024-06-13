Super 7 Championships to Mobile? City officials look to host games

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the expansion of the College Football Playoff, the AHSAA Super 7 Championships are moving out of Tuscaloosa and Auburn. The AHSAA announced Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium and Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium will no longer serve as hosts of the three-day event. The SEC schools could serve as a site for a postseason in the new CFP format. The move opens the door for other cities in the state to make a bid to host future games.

The Mobile Sports Authority, led by executive director Danny Corte, will make a push for the Port City to hold the state championships. Corte has been in contact with officials in Tuscaloosa and Auburn to gather information on the logistics of bringing the games to the city.

Birmingham was added to the rotation in 2021 and the championships will return to the Magic City in December. Corte says the city would provide an ideal location for football fans.

“It’s going to be a major undertaking and there are going to be a lot of moving parts. But that’s what Mobile is built for,” Corte said. “With our facility at Hancock-Whitney and also with the upgrades of Ladd, we may have two different facilities that we could use or offer to the AHSAA.”

The Super 7 Championship have drawn crowds of 40,000-60,000 in recent years from all over the state. Corte believes the event can serve as a major economic boost to Mobile and the city has the infrastructure to make it happen.

“We have plenty of hotel rooms here. We have plenty of restaurants to choose from that are very affordable. We’re just set up for for a major sporting event like this,” Corte added.

Corte will soon meet with the staff at the AHSAA under new executive director Heath Harmon. Corte has already brought major high school sporting events to Mobile. Corte led the move to bring both the AHSAA’s North-South All-Star football game and the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game to Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

