Super 7 AHSAA football championships: How top recruits performed during state title games

The AHSAA Super 7 Championships kicked off Wednesday at the University of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium, with some of the state's top football recruits showing their skills.

Here's a look at how players with FBS offers performed in the Super 7.

Class 7A

The Auburn commit recently made headlines when he flipped to Auburn from Texas A&M.

Coleman recorded five catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Red Devils' win and was named MVP of the 7A final, which Central-Phenix-City won 21-19.

Jiquan Sanks, DB, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

The cornerback is committed to Cincinnati.

Sanks recorded six total tackles.

Daylyn Upshaw, WR, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

The three-star wide receiver has offers from Auburn, Florida State and Florida.

Upshaw caught a pass for 11 yards and had one carry for 3 yards.

Mal Waldrep, OL, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

The offensive tackle is not yet committed but holds offers from Alabama, Auburn and Colorado.

Waldrep was opening holes at a high level all night helping the Red Devils run for 222 yards on 39 carries.

Zack Simmons-Brown, RB, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

The senior is committed to Western Kentucky.

Simmons-Brown ran for 89 yards on 17 carries and caught a pass for 9 yards.

Rydarrius Morgan, DB, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

The Alabama football commit flipped from Florida State earlier this year.

Morgan recorded two tackles.

Isaia Faga, DL, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

The Alabama football commit flipped from Utah.

Faga recorded six total tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.

Anquon Fegans, DB, Thompson, Jr.

The safety has yet to commit but holds offers from Alabama, Auburn and Clemson.

Fegans caught his team-leading sixth interception.

Class 6A, Friday 7 p.m.

Jamison Curtis, LB, Saraland, Sr.

The linebacker is committed to Vanderbilt.

Ryan Williams, WR, Saraland, Jr.

The top-ranked recruit in the 2025 class is committed to Alabama.

KJ Lacey, QB, Saraland, Jr.

The junior quarterback is committed to Texas.

Antonio Coleman, DL, Saraland, Jr.

The junior is committed to Alabama.

Dillion Alfred, WR, Saraland, Jr.

The wide receiver has yet to commit anywhere but holds nine offers from Auburn, Missouri and Ole Miss.

Santae McWilliams Jr., RB, Saraland, Jr.

McWilliams Jr. holds 14 offers from Arkansas and Florida State but has yet to commit anywhere.

Jaylen Mbakwe, DB, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.

The five-star is committed to Alabama.

JacQawn McRoy, OL, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.

The offensive tackle is committed to Oregon.

Mario Craver, WR, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.

Craver holds 27 offers with offers from Mississippi State, Alabama and Auburn.

Rodreckus Johnson, RB, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.

Johnson holds an offer from Arkansas.

Kamari McClellan, QB, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.

McClellan holds nine offers from Missouri and Georgia Tech but has yet to commit anywhere.

D’Angelo Barber, LB, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.

Barber holds 22 offers but is committed to Auburn.

Tevis Metcalf, DB, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.

The cornerback is committed to Arkansas.

Class 5A, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Ronnie Royal III, ATH, Gulf Shores, Sr.

The No. 23 recruit in the 2024 class per 247Sports Composite is committed to NC State.

Quinton Reese, LB, Ramsay, Sr.

Reese is committed to play at Alabama.

Kameron Keenan, QB, Ramsay, Jr.

Keenan holds four offers from Colorado and Appalachian State.

Class 4A, Friday, 11 a.m.

Caleb McCreary, QB, Montgomery Catholic, Sr.

The Troy commit is the 11th player in AHSAA history to reach 10,000 career yards.

Jotavion Pierce, DB, Montgomery Catholic, Jr.

The free safety has yet to commit anywhere but holds offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kentucky, Central Michigan and Liberty.

