Super 5 boys basketball: How Brian Montonati revitalized Owasso, sparked title run

After leading Owasso to its first state championship, Brian Montonati is The Oklahoman's 2024 boys basketball Coach of the Year.

Brian Montonati stepped into his new role at Owasso High School with conviction.

After spending six seasons as an assistant on the Rams coaching staff, he took over as head coach in 2017. Some of Montonati's peers initially were confused by the decision.

"My close friends thought I was crazy for taking the job when I did," Montonati said.

He let out a satiric chuckle.

At the time of his hire, Owasso had just two state tournament wins under its belt since 1976. The school northeast of Tulsa was mainly known for its athletic success in baseball and softball while basketball was viewed as an afterthought.

But as Montonati signed his name on the dotted line to usher in a new era, he grew obsessed with embracing the challenge of shifting the culture within. The former Oklahoma State forward would reap the rewards he sought seven years prior.

In a historic year for Owasso, Montonati led the team to their first Class 6A boys basketball state championship. The Rams' 26-4 season was a testament to their hard work and determination, culminating in a thrilling overtime victory over two-time defending champion Edmond North.

Montonati is The Oklahoman's Super 5 Coach of the Year.

"The honor is great, but I view this as a program award for us," Montonati said. "I'm a competitive guy by nature, so we spent a lot of time and energy pouring into this program to get it to where we all envisioned it. I've got great assistant coaches, unbelievable kids, and tremendous support from parents, all of which allowed us to do what we did this year. We believe that our program is one of the best the state has to offer."

The Rams added to its increased momentum following a state semifinal appearance a year ago. Owasso finished the season in the top three in Class 6A scoring thanks to its talented offensive attack of Jax Kerr, Cody Lechlider, Boden Williams, and Brian’s son, Jalen.

Jalen Montonati is the only five-star basketball prospect in Oklahoma and spearheaded the program’s efforts en route to a state title. The sophomore was named to The Oklahoman’s Super 5 first team after leading Class 6A in scoring at 23.6 points per game.

He credits his father’s open mindedness to why Owasso took an additional leap.

“I think everybody mostly sees my dad getting on the refs and yelling at us a lot, but it just shows how passionate he is about everything that he does,” Jalen Montonati said. “He’s always willing to hear our suggestions and make adjustments in our favor. Not every coach is like that.”

While Owasso’s impressive team numbers indicate dominance, Montonati feels the Rams’ season was defined by its adversity.

An area tournament loss with Edmond Memorial served as a wake-up call for the Rams. Jalen recalls the three-point defeat as a “weird game,” which ultimately prompted an inspiring lecture from his father.

“There was no panic in us after losing that game,” Brian Montonati said. “I just reminded them that every champion has to battle through some troubles to get where you want. But one thing we always pride ourselves on was embracing the fight. It was a big moment for us that speaks to our culture and our toughness to keep going.”

The locker room speech was the message the Rams needed. Following the loss, Owasso went undefeated, beating Southmoore, Norman and Broken Arrow to reach the state championship game for the first time in school history.

In the victory over Edmond North, Jalen erupted for 34 points, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Owasso coach Brian Montonati and Jalen Montonati stand next to each other after the Class 6A boys high school basketball state tournament championship game between Edmond North and Owasso at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, March 9, 2024.

He viewed the opportunity to make history while winning a state title alongside his dad as a "dream come true."

"Just that moment of being able to hug him after doing what we set out to do was everything," Jalen Montonati said. "We've talked about times like that ever since I knew what basketball was. Now that I'm older, I can appreciate how hard he works. I see how he and the other coaches are in the office until 3 a.m. after our games, win or lose, trying to prepare for the next one. It rubs off on me."

Above all, Montonati's character has led him to be regarded as one of the best leaders of young men in Oklahoma. His stern voice of reason and strong leadership have resonated with hundreds of former players during his twelve-year tenure at Owasso.

It has so much so that former players — some still athletes and others now family men — have remained in constant communication with Montonati over the years.

The 47-year-old prides himself on the heritage he helped create at Owasso. He views his legacy as complete thanks to the services of his players.

"In today's world with social media and everybody telling kids what they want to hear — we're a program that tells guys what they need to hear," Montonati said. "And our kids have bought into it. That's what it's all about, man. We've got an unbelievable bond with our players that'll exist forever beyond just the court. Those types of rewarding relationships drew me toward becoming a coach in the first place."

