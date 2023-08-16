The Super 16 countdown continues. Meet Polk County's football standouts from 6 to 2

At the end of his sophomore season, Brayshon Williams was ranked as of the top juniors in the state as a defensive back while at Lake Gibson. Williams, who transferred to Lakeland before his junior season, has continued to develop so it's no surprise he's in the top six on The Ledger's Super 16 countdown.

The countdown continues with five more selections, counting down from No. 6 through No. 2 and includes three players from Lakeland along with one from Auburndale and another from Winter Haven.

Super 16: No. 6-2

Lakeland defensive back Jameson Young comes in at No. 6 for The Ledger's Super 16 selections.

No. 6 Jameson Young

School: Lakeland.

Position: Defensive back.

Height: 6-1. Weight: 150.

Colleges: Committed to Florida International.

Scouting Report: A long and rangy defensive back, Young is competitive, smart and instinctual. He's a natural receiver, and his receiver skills have translated very well to him being a defensive back. He knows schemes and concepts, so he knows how to attack receivers based on how they line up. He's also very good against the run.

"He's very physical, more physical than you would expect. Probably at the end of summer camp, he was the hardest hitter of summer camp." — Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier.

Auburndale defensive tackle Nate Gabriel comes in at No. 5 for The Ledger's Super 16 selections.

No. 5 Nate Gabriel

School: Auburndale.

Position: Defensive line.

Height: 6-3. Weight: 285.

Colleges: Offers from USF, East Carolina, West Virginia, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, FIU, Florida A&M, Illinois, Kansas State, Liberty, Marshall, New Hampshire, Temple, Tennessee Tech, Troy, Tulane, UCF, UT Martin, Western Michigan.

Scouting Report: Gabriel just turned 17 so he'll be a young senior when he graduates next spring, so at 6-3, 285, he still could get taller. He played at 315 pounds last year but will be more effective if he can stay under 300 as he'll be quicker and faster. For a big man, he moves very well and he's strong. A standout wrestler, his skills on the mat has helped with with leverage. He'll play both offense and defense but is being recruited as a defensive lineman. He can play inside and outside.

"He does a good job of playing with his hands and maintaining gap control. On the inside, he does a good job maintaining his gap then pursuing the ball because he runs well. But his pass rush, just like any defensive lineman, he takes pride in the pass rush he has a bunch of moves." — Auburndale coach Kyle Sasser.

Lakeland defensive back Brayshon Williams comes in at No. 4 for The Ledger's Super 16 selections.

No. 4 Brayshon Williams

School: Lakeland.

Position: Defensive Back.

Height: 5-11. Weight: 173.

Colleges: Offers from Alabama, Auburn, Charlotte, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UAB, UCF, USC, USF, West Virginia.

Scouting Report: Williams first attracted college scouts as a sophomore when he played at Lake Gibson with top prospects Cormani McClain and Sam McCall. As a rising junior a year ago as a defensive back, he stood out with his speed and athleticism. He's been primarily a defensive back, but he has also opened eyes as a receiver during practice and could see time on offense despite the crowded receiving corps that Lakeland possesses.

"He's so coachable, and he's so freaky athletic, and he makes every catch he can make. He's so fast; I mean, he's the real deal. I think that's the reason he got those stars at all these camps." — Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier.

Winter Haven tight end Guiseann Mirtil comes in at No. 3 for The Ledger's Super 16 selections.

No. 3 Guiseann Mirtil

School: Winter Haven.

Position: Athlete.

Height: 6-2. Weight: 210.

Colleges: Committed to Tulane.

Scouting Report: Mirtil, as a former basketball player, brings a lot of athleticism to his position. He'll play mostly tight end but can be a match-up problem when moved to the outside. After catching 14 passes in seven games as a sophomore, he broke out with 29 catches in 12 games last season as a junior. He's also a key player on defense at linebacker.

"You can anchor him inside, but you can split him out as well, so that's going to be a problem for some teams." — Winter Haven coach Carl White

Lakeland running back D'Marius Rucker comes in at No. 2 for The Ledger's Super 16 selections.

No. 2 D'Marius Rucker

School: Lakeland.

Position: Running back.

Height: 5-9. Weight: 185.

Colleges: Offers from USF, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Iowa State, Liberty, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Temple, Tennessee, UAB, Western Michigan

Scouting Report: Rucker's great strength has always been his speed. Rucker is not just fast. He's strong, so he can get the hard yards too. He's become a North-South runner who will make a move and go rather than continually dancing behind the line of scrimmage looking for a hole. Rucker was a 1,000-yard rusher in leading the Lakeland ground game. He's also a standout in track.

"I think his number one attribute is his vision. He knows how to set up blocks, get in and out of cuts." — Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier.

