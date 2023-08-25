Super 11: Vero Beach QB Tyler Aronson armed and ready to have a monster senior season

Vero Beach quarterback and SMU commit Tyler Aronson is one of TCPalm's Super 11 top high school football senior recruits.

In his first season as quarterback for Vero Beach, senior Tyler Aronson had the look of being a special one until an injury abruptly put an end to his campaign.

Entering his final high school season, the SMU commit has healed from a broken thumb, has confidence in his knowledge of the offense and a plethora of playmakers to utilize in pursuit of leaving his mark on the program.

With high expectations he's ready to meet, Aronson rounds out TCPalm's Super 11 list of high school football recruits on the Treasure Coast giddy to get 2023 started.

"It's all gone by so fast, it's crazy to think I am a senior now," Aronson said. "I'm excited. I think we're in a good spot right now to be successful, score lots of touchdowns on offense. We've also got really good players on defense as well, on both sides of the ball we a lot of have speed, guys that can really hit on defense."

Unfinished business

Coming on board to Vero after two years as the quarterback for Benjamin and a brief stop in the summer between his sophomore and junior year at St. Thomas Aquinas, Aronson immediately made his mark.

Aronson threw for 1,683 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding three rushing touchdowns in nine games but his final game of 2022 was bittersweet.

With Vero coming into the game against Martin County with an 8-0 record, Aronson dropped back to pass in the second quarter and after releasing a pass, his follow-thru smacked on a Tiger defender's helmet and a broken thumb left him watching on the sidelines in the postseason.

After a strong spring and summer getting acclimated to new teammates including seniors and fellow Super 11 standouts Isaiah Roberts and Xavion Griffin, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback is ready to put on a show.

Vero Beach head coach Lenny Jankowski is notorious for his development of quarterbacks and also for being demanding of the position with his expectations.

For Aronson, the relationship between head coach and quarterback in their time together he believes has paid off tenfold with the knowledge he has gained that he applies to the field every day.

"I appreciate the hard coaching for sure, I wouldn't want it any other way," Aronson said. "It shows how much he cares. Obviously, he has great knowledge of the position and we're constantly learning, there's always new things to learn. I'm grateful to have him as a coach and as a mentor as well."

Next stop: Dallas

Aronson has been locked in as an SMU commit since July of last year and has not wavered at all with where his future lies.

Picking the Mustangs over the likes of ACC schools Florida State Miami, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech among many others, Aronson has been able to focus solely on working on his craft for himself and for Vero Beach.

Upon the completion of his senior season, Aronson will be an early enrollee this winter chasing down playing time early into his college career.

With a state championship a goal that is squarely in mind and something Vero Beach has achieved just once in 1981, Aronson has the trust of Jankowski to be the guy that can deliver a special season under center with the work he has put in since arriving to school.

"I've had a lot of really talented quarterbacks, been very lucky and blessed to coach all the different guys I've had — I say this on a lot of years of experience, Tyler has the most arm talent out of any of those guys," Jankowski said. "That's tough to teach. The type of player he is now compared to where he was last year, it's almost night and day.

I'm not the easiest guy to deal with when you play the position, I'm hard on those guys and demand a lot of them. He knows what I expect of him and he's one of those kids that loves football. He is a fan of the sport, he loves learning about it, loves talking about it and he gives great answers. For him to lead our offense, our players understand he's our guy and he's gotten to the point where he wants to be there first, win every sprint, do every rep in the weight room and wants to get the most out of everyone else. He wants to be the best he can be and he's a lot of fun to coach."

Bryan Cooney is the high school sports reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at bcooney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach QB Tyler Aronson has high hopes to lead his team to the top