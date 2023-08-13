Super 11: Three older brothers played Division I football. Now, it's Jon Mitchell's turn

In a family of four brothers on the gridiron, the quest for bragging rights starts early. Jon Mitchell is no exception.

"They probably would say that I'm the most athletic of all of them," he said.

The Mandarin senior cornerback is making his own impact with his selection to the Times-Union's Super 11 list for the highest-rated senior high school football prospects in Northeast Florida.

He's the fourth brother on course for college football, committing to Penn State at the start of April ahead of a host of pursuing powers, including Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

A four-star recruit for ESPN, 247Sports and On3, Mitchell is listed by all three services as a top-20 cornerback recruit in the nation. But his road to college football began by following in the path of three football stars from his own home.

"I've just been inspired by them," he said. "They won that state championship back in 2018 and we're going to try to run it back this year."

'MOST ATHLETIC OF ALL'

Mandarin cornerback Jon Mitchell is pictured at high school football practice on August 1, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

When it comes to brothers in football, most of the all-time records belong to the seven Nessers of Ohio in the early 20th century. But Jacksonville's Mitchell brothers are rapidly climbing the list.

The oldest of the group was Justin Mitchell, a defensive lineman who started at Bolles in the mid-2010s during a span that included a Florida High School Athletic Association final title game visit in 2014. He subsequently signed with Harvard.

Then came Kris, a starting wide receiver on Mandarin's 2018 Class 8A state champions who enters his senior season at Florida International among the leading Conference USA pass-catchers; Nic, an outside linebacker who was a sophomore on the 2018 team and is now a Mississippi State sophomore; and then Jon.

After years of athletic competition with his brothers, it took a few years for Jon Mitchell to find his best place on the 11-man field. He was lining up at quarterback at the start of middle school, then shifted to receiver and finally to cornerback in time for his start at Mandarin.

"I get a lot of encouragement from my brothers," he said. "I've been the youngest my whole life, so I've been just learning from them and working my way up."

'LOT OF EYES ON US'

Mandarin cornerback Jon Mitchell gets into his stance during a spring football jamboree with Bishop Kenny and St. Augustine.

In the recruiting market, Mitchell brings a multitude of attributes that talent evaluators love.

He's got the size to match up with most wideouts. The straight-ahead speed, including a wind-aided personal best of 11.06 in the 100-meter dash going back to his sophomore year. The focus to handle the mind games of one-on-one duels against opponents' top receivers.

"I just control my emotions and let that thing get settled down," he said.

And he's shown a winning determination. Among the most stunning highlights from his 2022 film was a play against Westside, when a missed assignment elsewhere on the field gave a receiver an open path to the end zone. Starting more than 15 yards behind the ball carrier, Mitchell raced across the field and saved the touchdown by downing the opponent inside the 20.

Like many top-rated cornerbacks, Mitchell's takeaway numbers don't necessarily jump out — one interception last year, two in 2021 — because opposing quarterbacks tend to steer clear of him in the passing game.

Staying away from Mitchell will be more difficult than ever this year, though, in an exceptional secondary that also includes national prospects A.J. Belgrave-Shorter, also committed to Penn State, and junior safety Hylton Stubbs.

If everything goes right, just maybe, the youngest brother in this football family could be adding a championship ring of his own.

"I think we have the best secondary in the state of Florida," Mitchell said. "So I think we have a lot of eyes on us right now, and we're going to show everybody what we're made of."

DB Jon Mitchell

School: Mandarin

Height/weight: 6-1, 175.

Recruiting status: Committed to Penn State.

