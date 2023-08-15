Super 11: Meet selections 7-11 for 2023 Palm Beach County high school football season

A super class of 2024 recruits has brought Palm Beach County football fans one of the most competitive, talent-loaded Super 11 rosters since the preseason tradition began.

To select this year's crop of senior players, the Post enlisted the help of football coaches from around the area. Although the stars and premier commitments are plenty with this group, selections were ranked based on a combination of factors, including votes, offseason growth, and impact. Below, local football fans will find the first five selections of the county's top 11 athletes.

No. 11 − Jacob Cosby-Mosley, Benjamin

Recruited position: Safety

Cosby-Mosley rarely left the field on Benjamin's road to region semifinals in 2022, proving himself one of Palm Beach County's most underrated recruits. No stars come behind his name, but the 6-foot, 175 pound backfield warrior has a nice stack of offers, including Western Kentucky, South Florida, Tulane, Toledo, Pitt, Illinois, East Carolina and Applachian State.

Recruiting services suggest Cosby-Mosley is leaning towards Wake Forest after a standout appearance at its camp over the summer. Time will tell if Demon Deacon wideout Micah Mays is joined by his former teammate when Cosby-Mosley announces his commitment in September.

By the numbers: On defense, tallied 38 tackles − 27 solo − a sack and a caused fumble. Offensively, threw for 1,177 yards, rushing for 163, and 16 total touchdowns through nine games in 2022.

No. 10 − Hardley Gilmore, Pahokee

Recruited position: Wide receiver

Four-star Gilmore is the newest addition to the 2024 recruiting class since reclassifying from the class of 2025 in June. With former Pahokee quarterback Austin Simmons and linebacker Deejay Holmes Jr. off to Ole Miss, it'll be up to the 6-1, wideout-DB combo to return the Blue Devils to the region finals and beyond this fall.

As far as where the No. 45 receiver in the nation will land, the rumor mill suggests Big Blue Nation can expect to see Gilmore added to Kentucky's roster. Central Florida and Penn State are also in Gilmore's top three. He's expected to announce his commitment during the Blue Devils' first regular-season game at Santaluces on August 25.

By the numbers: 43 catches for 1,003 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games on offense. Defensively, recorded 21 tackles − eight solo − three interceptions and eight pass breakups.

No. 9 − Josh Philostin, Cardinal Newman

Recruited position: Cornerback

Florida's No. 52 recruit and the country's No. 32-ranked corner, Philostin is starting his senior year weighing offers from 30 teams − a number that'll only grow as the 5-11, 175-pound dual-threat gets more touches on offense this season with former Crusader receivers Chris Presto and Vinkevus Pierre off to play at Southern Illinois University.

Visits to Indiana and Rutgers suggest the two lead the pack, according to national recruiting services. However, Philostin maintains that his recruitment is "completely open right now," leaving Arkansas, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Texas A&M, and West Virginia among programs still in the mix.

By the numbers: Posted 36 tackles and two pick sixes on four interceptions last fall. On offense, caught 20 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

No. 8 − Chase Malamala, Benjamin

Position: Offensive lineman

Football ran through the bloodline of Washington and New York Jets OL starter Siupeli Malamala and produced a three-star, 6-7, 315-pound wall. The second-generation tackle committed to Gus Malzahn and the University of Central Florida in July.

Only now reaching his peak according to coach Eric Kresser after helping Benjamin's offense gain over 300 yards per game in 2022, Malamala will be a captain for the Bucs in his final season. He will be clearing the way for Georgia running back commit Chauncey Bowens.

No. 7 − Bobby T. Smith, Boynton Beach

Position: ATHLETE

Another deep postseason run lies on the shoulder pads of the only 1,000-plus yard rusher returning on Boynton Beach's Wing-T offense. Smith dominated both sides of the ball last fall for the Tigers' impressive 9-3 rout to the region semifinals against American Heritage-Plantation. Determined to see Boynton back in the playoffs in 2023, he took to the weight room for a bigger, better year on defense and grew to 200 pounds on his 5-10 frame.

Smith won 2023 Boys Weightlifter of the Year honors at the Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards after a successful spring season of weightlifting. He took fifth place in the 2A Traditional 199-pound division with a lift of 610, a region championship and third place in Traditional and Olympic lifts, as well as a district title and runner-up in Traditional and Olympic lifts.

In August, Smith received an official Division I offer from Bryant University.

By the numbers: On offense, averaged 13.2 yards on 921 carries, totaling 1,204 yards − 1,373 all-purpose − and 14 touchdowns.

