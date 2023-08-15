Super 11: Mandarin DB A.J. Belgrave-Shorter moved on from OBJ dream, took move in stride

A.J. Belgrave-Shorter's plan was supposed to fall perfectly into place.

Work his way to college football at wide receiver. Go to the NFL. Win accolades in the professional game, just like Odell Beckham Jr.

"I always wanted to go to the NFL for receiver… everybody loved OBJ, and that was my favorite," he said.

Then… a change in course.

Belgrave-Shorter flipped sides of the football field, but he didn't let that switch derail his quest on the way to the Times-Union's annual Super 11 list for Northeast Florida's top-ranked high school prospects.

Standing 6 feet tall, he's listed as a top-60 cornerback prospect in the 247Sports ratings, picking up more than 20 scholarship offers. He committed in April to Penn State, where he's on course to continue his defensive combination with Mustangs teammate Jon Mitchell.

The Mandarin senior cornerback doesn't dislike life as a cornerback. But it took some adjustment after he planned for years to line up on the other side of those one-on-one duels on the outside. Before long, he realized that defense brought a different kind of reward.

"Everybody wants to play receiver," he said. "So I felt like if I were to transfer over to DB, I'd be more of a standout."

CROSSING THE LINE

Mandarin cornerback A.J. Belgrave-Shorter is pictured at high school football practice on Aug. 1.

All the way through youth football and into his freshman year of high school, Belgrave-Shorter was still charting a course for those receiver dreams. It wasn't until 2021 that he realized the time might be right to test out the defensive side.

"Really, it was persuasion," he said. "Multiple coaches were telling me that I have a good feel and a good size at DB."

So far, the move has worked well. Last year, in his first year as a full-time starter on the outside for Mandarin, he picked off three passes and broke up six while recording 33 tackles.

The biggest challenge, he said, is mastering the fine points and the defensive schemes. He said that he also closely follows the new wave of NFL cornerbacks, particularly the Carolina Panthers' Jaycee Horn and the Denver Broncos' Patrick Surtain II.

It's a little different from learning from OBJ. But it's paying off.

"The technique is a lot of different things," he said. "As a receiver, you're just running routes and breaking it down. At DB, you've got to know the fundamentals of press coverage, zone coverage. It's just a big transition."

MAKING HISTORY AT MANDARIN

Mandarin cornerback A.J. Belgrave-Shorter defends a receiver during a spring football jamboree against St. Augustine.

Belgrave-Shorter's Super 11 selection adds another highlight for a historic senior class at the Corral, which includes two more Super 11 honorees in cornerback Mitchell and offensive lineman Deryc Plazz.

It's the second time in Mandarin history that the school has received three or more Super 11 honorees. The 2002 team included running back Brian Dennison, offensive lineman David Price and defensive tackle Marcus Thomas, who signed with N.C. State, Mississippi State and Florida, respectively.

The list of Duval County public schools to receive three or more Times-Union Super 11 selections in one year includes First Coast (2007, 2011, 2014), Fletcher (2008), Lee/Riverside (1984, 2021), Raines (1998, 2009, 2015) and Sandalwood (2019).

Still, all of that talent doesn't automatically translate into championships. Of the teams on that list, none won an FHSAA title, and only First Coast in 2011 and Raines in 2015 progressed as far as the state final.

Can Mandarin change that pattern? For Belgrave-Shorter, the key for the Mustangs to take the next step from last year's 5-5 mark is developing the resilience to bounce back from the unexpected — whether it's a change in position or an early setback on the scoreboard.

"This year, we're just trying to overcome adversity and win games," Belgrave-Shorter said. "I feel like if we do that and come together as a team, we'll win games, and our goal is a state championship."

DB A.J. Belgrave-Shorter

School: Mandarin

Height/weight: 6-0, 175

Recruiting status: Committed to Penn State.

