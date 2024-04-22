SUNY Oneonta softball sweeps Potsdam in doubleheader

Apr. 22—The SUNY Oneonta softball team swept SUNY Potsdam in a doubleheader on the road Saturday.

The Red Dragons won the first game 12-5 and the second game 14-2 in six innings.

Potsdam scored five in the third inning of the first game to take a 5-4 lead before Oneonta responded with three in the fourth and five in the fifth to pull away.

Julia Serena went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI in the first game while Victoria Hussey doubled, singled and drove in a run, Sara Cartier doubled and had one RBI and Adriana Fiori and Ella Stewart each had two hits and two RBI in the win.

Anna Torgersen was the winning pitcher, striking out one over five innings.

Serena and Cartier each had a double, a single and two RBI in the second game while Emily Brown had a double and a single and Jaime Cardello had a pinch-hit RBI double in the win.

Emily Brown earned the win in the circle, striking out seven over six innings without allowing an earned run.

Oneonta (12-14 overall, 6-4 SUNYAC) will visit Union for a doubleheader on Tuesday.

SUNY Delhi played a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend, splitting with Vermont State Johnson Saturday and falling to SUNY Morrisville Sunday.

The Broncos won the first game Saturday 11-9 and dropped the second game 10-6 before dropping both Sunday games by the scores of 14-1 and 6-0.

Camila Fuentes tripled, singled and drove in a run in the first game Saturday while Carolina Watson doubled and drove in three and Kayleigh Allen doubled in the win.

Danielle Seymour was the winning pitcher, striking out four over seven innings.

Sidney Cooper, Watson and Cayla Moroni each doubled in the second game while Allen and Seymour combined to strike out two over seven innings in the circle.

Kaitlyn Stagno tallied two hits in the first game Sunday against Morrisville while Seymour drove in the lone run for the Broncos and Angelena Dickel struck out one over four innings in the circle.

Kayla Beers, Cooper and Stagno each singled in the second game while Allen struck out two over six innings in the loss.

Delhi (7-21) will visit Elmira for a doubleheader Tuesday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Plattsburgh 8, SUNY Oneonta 7 (Saturday)

SUNY Plattsburgh 10, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday)

The SUNY Oneonta baseball team fell to SUNY Plattsburgh in a doubleheader Saturday on the road. The Red Dragons dropped the first game 8-7 in 11 innings and the second game 10-1.

Oneonta took a 6-1 lead in the top of the second inning but Plattsburgh chipped away, tying the game in the eighth inning and walking it off in the 11th.

Joey Dwyer went 2-for-5 with a double while Sean Liquori had three hits, Brendan Duffy tallied two hits and four RBI and Josh Gilkey had two hits in the loss.

Kyle Roper struck out two over five innings while Martin Thorsland pitched three innings without allowing an earned run and Joseph Scarfone struck out one over two and two-thirds innings in the loss.

Plattsburgh opened a 5-0 lead in the first inning in the second game and never looked back.

Gilkey tallied two hits while Sean Clinton drove in the lone run for the Red Dragons.

Tom Roefaro struck out three without allowing an earned run over five innings in relief for Oneonta.

Oneonta (14-18 overall, 4-11 SUNYAC) will host Elmira on Tuesday.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Hartwick 17, Alfred 4 (Saturday)

The Hartwick women's lacrosse team raced out to a 5-0 lead Saturday against Alfred and never looked back en route to a 17-4 victory.

Kristen Vaccarelli led the Hawks with five goals while Hanna Goodreau scored three and Katrina Marten, Emily Madigan and Claudio Pollaro each scored twice.

Marten added four assists which made her Hartwick's all-time leader in that category.

Brooke Lynett and Alexa Patrakis combined for four saves.

Hartwick (7-6 overall, 3-2 Empire 8) will host Nazareth this Saturday.

SUNY Brockport 10, SUNY Oneonta 8 (Saturday)

SUNY Oneonta couldn't hold on to a late lead Saturday in a 10-8 loss to SUNY Brockport.

After taking an 8-6 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Red Dragons gave up four unanswered goals to the Golden Eagles.

Marissa Evans and Margaret Byrne each had two goals for Oneonta while Cassidy Moore, Mason Benvenuto, Elizabeth Doherty and Lauren Mancini had a goal apiece.

Goalie Courtney Gallagher finished with seven saves.

Oneonta (5-10 overall, 3-5 SUNYAC) will conclude its regular season on Wednesday against SUNY New Paltz.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Delhi 15, Husson 5 (Sunday)

Maine Maritime 11, SUNY Delhi 9 (Saturday)

The SUNY Delhi men's lacrosse team split a pair of games over the weekend, defeating Husson 15-5 on Sunday and falling to Maine Maritime 11-9 on Saturday.

The Broncos raced out to a 7-1 first-quarter lead in the first game to secure the win. Benjamin Moscatiello and Chris Lazazzaro each scored three goals while Aiden Nye and Kyle Moore each scored twice.

Mike Triolo finished with 12 saves as the winning goalie.

In Saturday's loss, Moscatiello scored three times and Jackson Murphy had two goals. Triolo had another 12-save performance.

Delhi (10-4 overall, 3-3 NAC) will host MCLA on Wednesday.

SUNY Cortland 17, SUNY Oneonta 6 (Saturday)

SUNY Oneonta dropped a 17-6 decision to SUNY Cortland on Saturday.

Thomas Hnis and Anthony Munro each scored twice in the loss while Matthew Krieg and Stephen Barikyan scored a goal apiece.

Harrison Boukas made 17 saves in net.

Oneonta (6-7 overall, 2-3 SUNYAC) will be at SUNY New Paltz on Wednesday.

The Hartwick men fell behind 8-0 early and never recovered in a 25-9 loss to Nazareth on Saturday.

Colin August scored four goals to lead the Hawks, Garrett Frost scored three times and Tyler Nocito and Matthew Locasto each found the back of the net as well.

Goalie Kaiden Johnson finished with 11 saves.

Hartwick (3-8 overall, 1-3 Empire 8) will be at Russell Sage on Wednesday.