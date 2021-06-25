SUNY Oneonta places 188 on SUNYAC Academic Honor Roll

Jun. 25—The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) released its 2020-21 Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll on Thursday to recognize student-athletes with a 3.30 and above cumulative grade point average.

SUNY Oneonta saw 188 student-athletes earn a spot on the Honor Roll, including several local products. Included on the list were: sophomore Morgan Fleming of Harpursville (field hockey); senior Sherry Georgeson of Oneonta (track and field); freshman Jacob Ghiorse of Oneonta (track and field); junior Elizabeth Knudson of Oneonta (swimming and diving); freshman Molly McLaughlin of Franklin (soccer); freshman Olivia O'Donnell of Oneonta (cross country, track and field); junior Megan Palmatier of Bainbridge (basketball, softball); and junior Emily Raymond of Deposit (field hockey).

This year the SUNYAC honored more than 1,700 student-athletes across its 10 full member institutions and one associate member institution.

This year marks the fifth year of the Academic Honor Roll being presented in a once-a-year format. Previously, the conference released a fall and spring All-Academic Team and Commissioner's List.