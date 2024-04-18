SUNY Oneonta baseball takes down Utica 12-5

Apr. 17—The SUNY Oneonta baseball team defeated Utica 12-5 at home on Wednesday.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Red Dragons responded with nine unanswered runs to pull away.

Sean Clinton led the offense, going 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI. Liam Kaseta went 3-for-3 with a double and Sean Liquori had a double and drove in two runs.

Seven different pitchers combined for eight strikeouts with Devin Rooney earning the win.

Oneonta (13-16) will visit SUNY Plattsburgh on Friday to kick off a weekend series.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY New Paltz 5, SUNY Oneonta 2 (Tuesday) SUNY New Paltz 2, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Tuesday)

The SUNY Oneonta softball team dropped a doubleheader to SUNY New Paltz on the road Tuesday. The Red Dragons fell 5-2 in the first game and 2-1 in the second game.

Oneonta scored first in the opener but New Paltz responded with three in the bottom half and never looked back.

Ella Stewart doubled while Delaney Haley went 2-for-4 and Marissa Dionisio allowed four earned runs over six innings in the loss.

Julia Serena went 3-for-3 with a home run in the second game while Victoria Hussey doubled and Sophia Mangone tallied two hits in the loss.

Emily Brown struck out six over six innings without allowing an earned run for the Red Dragons.

Oneonta (8-14 overall, 2-4 SUNYAC) will visit SUNY Plattsburgh for a doubleheader on Friday.

Skidmore 16, SUNY Delhi 3 (Tuesday) Skidmore 12, SUNY Delhi 0 (Tuesday)

The SUNY Delhi softball team dropped a doubleheader to Skidmore on the road Tuesday.

The Broncos fell 16-3 in the first game and 12-0 in the second game.

Carolina Watson 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in the first game while Sidney Cooper, Jaden Taylor, Riley Martin and Kayla Beers each tallied a hit in the loss.

Danielle Seymour struck out one over three and two-thirds innings for the Broncos.

Watson picked up the lone hit for Delhi in the second game while Seymour and Angelina Dickel combined to pitch five innings in the circle.

Delhi (4-18) will host Vermont State Johnson for a doubleheader on Friday.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta 19, SUNY Plattsburgh 6

The SUNY Oneonta women's lacrosse team rolled to a 19-6 win over SUNY Plattsburgh on Wednesday.

Cassidy Moore had a monster game for the Red Dragons, finishing with eight goals and three assists.

Marissa Evans, meanwhile, scored four goals and Lauren Mancini and Margaret Byrne each netted three.

Goalie Courtney Gallagher finished with 13 saves.

Oneonta (5-9 overall, 3-3 SUNYAC) will be at SUNY Brockport on Saturday.

Utica 15, Hartwick 13

The Hartwick women couldn't hold on to a late lead as Utica scored four unanswered goals to end the game in a 15-13 victory on Wednesday.

Kristen Vaccalleri paced the Hawks with four goals while Kara Anderson and Emily Madigan each scored three times and Katrina Marten added a goal and four assists.

Brooke Lynett and Alexa Patrakis combined for 12 saves in the loss.

Hartwick (6-6 overall, 2-2 Empire 8) will host Alfred on Saturday.

MEN'S LACROSSE

The SUNY Oneonta men's lacrosse team fell to Hamilton 19-8 on the road Tuesday.

Thomas Hnis led the way with five goals while Eric Nicholson, Vincent Tirino and Evan Kelly each scored once in the loss.

Harrison Boukas and Tyler Carroll each had five saves while Ben Thayer had one for the Red Dragons.

Oneonta falls to 6-6 and will visit SUNY Cortland on Saturday.