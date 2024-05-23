SUNY Niagara's Boyle among 10 new players added to Americans roster

May 22—The Niagara Falls Americans announced they've added 10 new players, including a pair of SUNY Niagara players for their inaugural season.

The Americans take the place of the Niagara Power in the Perfect Game Collegiate League, while calling Sal Maglie Stadium home.

Gasport native Gavyn Boyle joins the squad, fresh off hitting .395 with eight home runs and 57 RBIs in his first season with the Thunderwolves. Morgan Shanaman, a right-handed pitcher from Meyerstown, Pennsylvania, is slated to make his debut for SUNY Niagara next season.

The Americans also added Keuka College pitcher Jesse Capitano, who has a 9.54 ERA in 50 innings over two seasons in college.

D'Youville pitcher and third baseman Blaise Kolbert played for the Power in 2022 and has hit .302 with 30 RBIs in two college seasons, while also having a 4.99 ERA in 48 2/3 innings. Dom Mariani is an infielder who completed has freshman season at Clark Universtiy, hitting .320 in 10 games, while teammate Micahel Soares hit .449 and drove in 26 runs in 38 games in his sophomore campaign.

State College of Florida infielder Rex Smith hit .118 in seven games last season, while Hunter Von Zelowitz hit .360 in 11 games for Roanke College last saeson and Isaiah Scott hit .240 in 15 games for Iowa Central Community College.

The Americans also added 6-foot-4, 220-pound outfielder Finn Parker, who did not see action in his first year at St. Lawrence last season.

Niagara Falls opens the season at 6:30 p.m. June 7 at Sal Maglie Stadium.