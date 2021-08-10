SUNY Delhi athletics achieves full NCAA Division III status

Aug. 10—SUNY Delhi announced that it was granted active Division III membership by the NCAA effective Sept. 1, 2021, according to a Monday media release.

SUNY Delhi has been a provisional member since the 2018-19 season.

Full NCAA Division III membership makes SUNY Delhi eligible to participate in NCAA championships. It also allows the college to vote at the NCAA Convention and offers coverage under the NCAA catastrophic athletics injury insurance plan..

"This is truly a great, historical day for Broncos," SUNY Delhi Director of Athletics Bob Backus said in the release. "We are eager and excited to embrace our NCAA Division III status which includes the opportunity to compete in NCAA postseason events. During the past four years, our athletics programs have won NCAA Conference titles in men's golf, men's and women's cross country and outdoor track & field, and men's basketball. Having the opportunity to represent SUNY Delhi in NCAA postseason championship tournaments will be our next milestone."

Division III is the largest NCAA division, consisting of more than 180,000 students at 450 institutions.

SUNY Delhi boasts nine women's sports and eight men's sports. To date, SUNY Delhi student-athletes have achieved 26 national titles and more than 500 All-American mentions.