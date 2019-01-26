Sunshine State Survey: Prospects dish on the Big Three

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The offseason 7-on-7 circuit is just getting started in earnest, with several elite teams from around the country holding their tryouts and showcases. Two of most notable and well-known teams in South Florida, the Florida Fire and South Florida Express, held their events last weekend, with plenty of big-time talent on hand. With so many future stars from the Sunshine State, we thought there would be no better time than to ask them a series of questions about the Big Three -- Florida, Florida State and Miami -- as well as some other recruiting topics. Today is part one of the survey.

Out of the Big Three, which will win the most games next season and why?

Pick: Miami

Why: “I like Miami. I think the new coaches have got this.” -- 2021 wide receiver Jacorey Brooks

Pick: Miami

Why: “I like Miami. They’re stacked. That’s just the way I see it. They always get good defensive backs. I have four teammates committed to them right now. I feel like Miami has it.” -- 2020 defensive back Jordan Cash

Pick: Florida

Why: “I believe Florida will this year. It’s just what Dan Mullen has going on up There. What he’s doing is amazing. You know how they always say Miami is back? Well, Florida is back.” -- 2020 Rivals250 wide receiver Aydin Henningham

Pick: Miami

Why: “I’m hoping Miami. I say Miami because I think the new coaching staff is going to do something special. They’ve got players, they just have to get the coaching. I’m from down here and as a fan, I’m a fan of Miami, so I’m hoping Miami.” -- 2021 offensive lineman Marcus Tate

Pick: Miami

Why: “This year? I think Miami should win the most. I like what the new staff Manny Diaz has going on now.” -- 2020 Rivals100 wide receiver Marc Britt

Pick: UCF

Why: “Their quarterback is out but I think their backup will come in and take over. If it’s just the Big Three I’m picking Florida. I think the have that bond. Florida State doesn’t really have that bond, their season last year wasn’t too good.” -- 2020 quarterback Katravis Marsh

Pick: Florida

Why: “Florida. They have a lot of elite players. They have dogs.” -- 2020 three-star wide receiver Bryce Gowdy

Pick: Florida

Why: “I think coach Mullen is doing a great job over there and he’s really developing Feliepe Franks to be more confident and lead that offense.” -- 2020 three-star quarterback Michael Pratt

Pick: Florida

“Florida. Coach Mullen is doing a good job. They have changed that program and you saw how they finished the season against Michigan, right? -- 2020 Rivals250 Penn State linebacker commit Derek Wingo

Which Big Three coach will be with his program the longest?

Pick: Manny Diaz

Why: “I gotta say Diaz because he’s the newest.” -- Brooks

Pick: Willie Taggart

Why: “I feel like he’s not going anywhere. His connections are too good.” -- Cash

Pick: Dan Mullen

Why: “I think. Mullen will be there a long time.” -- Henningham

Pick: Mullen

Why: “He loves what he does and he enjoys it.” -- Marsh

Pick: Manny Diaz

Why: “Diaz for sure. Although I don’t know because everyone is really on Mullen right now. He’s doing big things at Florida. DIaz hopefully, though, because he’s a Miami native and he knows the culture there, he is the culture, so I would hope Miami keeps him for as long as they can.” -- Tate

Pick: Diaz

Why: “I think Diaz. He’s a little younger.” -- Britt

Pick: Diaz or Mullen

Why: “Diaz just got there and Mullen has something good going on. With Willie Taggart, I’m a little shaky. We’ll see.” -- Gowdy

Pick: Mullen

Why: “I’m going to say Mullen because he’s trying to build the program there and he has something to prove.” -- Pratt

Pick: Diaz

“I think Diaz. He’s the newest and has the most energy. As long as he does well this year, he’ll be there a long time.” -- Wingo

Which Big Three program has the best uniforms?

Pick: Florida

Why: “I like the classic blue and white” -- Brooks

Pick: Florida

Why: “I’m going with Florida on that one. I like that orange and blue.” -- Tate

Pick: Florida

Why: “Blue is my favorite color, so you I gotta say Florida.” -- Henningham

Pick: Florida

Why: “I like the white on white.” -- Cash

Pick: Florida State

Why: “I think Florida State. I like it.” -- Britt

Pick: Florida State

Why: “I like the all black. I wish they would wear them more with the black helmets.” -- Marsh

Pick: Miami

Why: “I like the all white.” -- Pratt

Pick: Florida State

Why: “Florida is out. I would say Florida State. I like the all-white.” -- Gowdy

Pick: Florida

Why: “Definitely Florida. I just like the colors, really.” -- Wingo

Which Big Three program has the best fans?

Pick: Florida State

Why: “Florida State for sure.” -- Brooks

Pick: Florida State

Why: “Craziest fans? I feel like Florida State has the craziest ones.” -- Henningham

Pick: Florida State

Why: “When I had gone to a game there, they were all crazy.” -- Britt

Pick: Florida State

Why: “The stuff I see from them on Twitter, man …” -- Gowdy

Pick: Florida State

Why: “Florida State, no doubt” -- Cash

Pick: UCF

Why: “They hit me up on Twitter and stuff and let me know they want me there.” -- Marsh

Pick: Florida

Why: “The stands are always a big thing. The fans always show out.” -- Wingo

Pick: Miami

Why: “I feel like they have the best fan base support.” -- Tate

