Suns match Warriors for NBA’s best record with 17th straight win

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 30: Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 30, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
What a win for the Suns. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns have tied a franchise record with 17 straight wins, and they did it with their biggest victory of the season.

Playing in a playoff atmosphere at the Footprint Center, the Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 104-96 on Tuesday. In addition to tying the 2006-07 Suns' record, the win also bumped the Suns' record up to 18-3, matching the Warriors for the best record in the NBA.

No team led by double digits throughout the game, though the Suns found themselves facing the bigger headwind after star guard Devin Booker exited midway through the second quarter with a hamstring injury. His absence only created an opportunity for other players to step up.

Jae Crowder hit back-to-back shots to turned a one-point lead into a six points late in the game.

Then Landry Shamet hit the dagger.

Deandre Ayton ended up leading the Suns with 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 11 rebounds, while Chris Paul had 15 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.

The more impressive performance came on defense, as the Suns held Stephen Curry, currently making noise for a third MVP, to only 12 points on 4-of-21 shooting. It was the worst shooting night of his career in a game with at least 20 shots.

