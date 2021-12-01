Suns match Warriors for NBA’s best record with 17th straight win

What a win for the Suns. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns have tied a franchise record with 17 straight wins, and they did it with their biggest victory of the season.

Playing in a playoff atmosphere at the Footprint Center, the Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 104-96 on Tuesday. In addition to tying the 2006-07 Suns' record, the win also bumped the Suns' record up to 18-3, matching the Warriors for the best record in the NBA.

No team led by double digits throughout the game, though the Suns found themselves facing the bigger headwind after star guard Devin Booker exited midway through the second quarter with a hamstring injury. His absence only created an opportunity for other players to step up.

Jae Crowder hit back-to-back shots to turned a one-point lead into a six points late in the game.

JAE CROWDER IS FEELING IT.@Suns 97@warriors 92



3 minutes left on TNT pic.twitter.com/VbjSpWSGoO — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2021

Then Landry Shamet hit the dagger.

Deandre Ayton ended up leading the Suns with 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 11 rebounds, while Chris Paul had 15 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.

The more impressive performance came on defense, as the Suns held Stephen Curry, currently making noise for a third MVP, to only 12 points on 4-of-21 shooting. It was the worst shooting night of his career in a game with at least 20 shots.