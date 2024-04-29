Suns vs. Timberwolves: Former Warrior Kevin Durant swept in first round of playoffs

Entering the first round of the playoffs, there were 11 former members of the Golden State Warriors slated to be on the court in the postseason with their new teams, with Kevin Durant headlining the list of ex-Warriors in the playoffs.

However, the former two-time NBA Finals MVP’s run in the playoffs came to an end quickly on Sunday evening in Pheonix. Led by Anthony Edwards, the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves secured a 122-116 win over the No. 6 seed Suns to complete a four-game sweep in the opening round of the playoffs.

Durant tallied 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field with nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks, but it wasn’t enough to counter Edwards’ 40-point performance in Game 4.

During the series against the Timberwolves, Durant averaged 26.8 points on 55.2% shooting from the field with 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 blocks over four games.

Since leaving the Warriors in 2019, Durant hasn’t reached past the second round of the playoffs with the Brooklyn Nets and Suns.

