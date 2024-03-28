Suns vs Nuggets injury report: Bradley Beal (finger) in, Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) out

DENVER – Bradley Beal will play in Wednesday’s showdown against defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena with a sprained right ring finger while Jusuf Nurkic will sit out with a right ankle sprain.

Drew Eubanks will get the start for Nurkic, who rolled his ankle stepping on Jeremy Sochan’s foot in the third quarter of Monday’s loss to the Spurs in San Antonio and didn’t return.

The Suns are 0-4 without the 7-footer Nurkic this season.

Beal sprained his right ring finger late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s two-point loss and didn’t return.

Nurkic and Beal didn’t practice Tuesday as they've been receiving around-the-clock treatment. The two were both listed as questionable on the initial injury report released Tuesday evening.

Jamal Murray (knee) has been ruled out for the Nuggets, but Aaron Gordon (plantar fascia) is available as both were previously listed as questionable. Zeke Nnaji (right adductor) is also out.

Nikola Jokic (back pain/hip) and Michael Porter Jr. (illness) are available. They were both probable.

Phoenix (42-30) is eighth in the West while Denver (51-21) is first by a half game over Oklahoma City (50-21).

The Nuggets are 15-2 since the All-Star break with one of their losses coming in overtime to the Suns in Denver. Phoenix is 1-1 against Denver as Devin Booker didn’t play in either game due to injury.

Have opinions about the current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @DuaneRankin.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets injury report: Beal in, Nurkic out