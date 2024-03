The Suns defeated the Nuggets, 104-97. Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 30 points, along with season-highs in rebounds (13) and blocks (5), as Devin Booker added 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists. Phoenix improves to 43-30 as the Nuggets move to 51-22. The Suns move to the 7 seed