Suns vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (27-8) play against the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 2, 2022

Phoenix Suns 20, Charlotte Hornets 10 (Q1 06:37)

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kelly Oubre Jr. checks in.

2nd game in less than a month against former team.

#Suns up 18-10. Booker with 9. – 7:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Kelly Oubre. – 7:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns are really pushing the pace off misses. CP3 is taking his outlets at nearly half-court and then kicking it ahead again. – 7:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 7-of-9 FGs, up 16-9. – 7:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jalen Smith getting it in early again.

Four points. Making presence known defensively.

#Suns up 13-7.

Timeout #Hornets with 9 minutes left in 1st quarter.

Booker with 7 on 3-of-4 shooting. – 7:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jalen Smith with the block on a Miles Bridges dunk attempt? What fever dream is this?? – 7:14 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

What a block by Jalen Smith. Miles Bridges came flying in like he normally does and Smith got the ball. – 7:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker fadeaways over two defenders.

Then hits 3. Tied 7-7 as LaMelo Ball answers with 5 points. #Suns – 7:12 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

First bucket/dunk ➡️ @Jalen Smith pic.twitter.com/Ev7YoyiDCl – 7:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Book with the LASER to Stix to start this one. Looking forward to a bounce-back game from him – 7:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul got a noticeable round of applause during pregame intros.

From the state of North Carolina. #Suns #Hornets – 7:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Smith scores first bucket second straight game. #Suns up 2-0. – 7:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Carolina legend in the building!

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/w7HSoj2wJJ – 7:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

GET HYPE! It’s tipoff time. 🕺

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Phoenix Suns

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/pkLXr0FYp8 – 7:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We in here. #Suns vs. #Hornets pic.twitter.com/Yfu1XLbFud – 7:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns #Hornets starting lineups: pic.twitter.com/viJQ6cGasU – 6:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“The appreciation, being thankful of the moment and understanding that this is where my career began, but it’s also a new beginning for me without my dad.”

Bismack Biyombo as his father died in August.

Signed 10-day with #Suns. Faces #Hornets tonight. https://t.co/2jdSnQApzd pic.twitter.com/DPzUDg70u0 – 6:45 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Starters in Charlotte

#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/FfRNXL1JPe – 6:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Welcome back @Bismack Biyombo!

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pvw5KU8zLc – 6:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Here they come…

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/jXmA2gI4R3 – 6:29 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Going live for the @PHNX_Suns pregame show with @Espo and @LindseySmithAZ in 5 minutes to prepare for Suns-Hornets!

Tune in here: https://t.co/4MxnP5nI6K pic.twitter.com/p9O5d3AGFY – 6:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

New year, new sweats 😎

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UNfDitroEf – 6:20 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth health update: pic.twitter.com/xNV5Tqp5Ht – 6:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHX 1/2

Miles Bridges (Return from H&S Protocols) listed as questionable is now available

Carey Jr./Lewis/Washington (H&S Protocols) are all OUT

#AllFly – 6:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ll throw him right in the mix.” #Suns associate head coach Kevin Young on Bismack Biyombo, who signed 10-day, joined team Saturday and is expected to play tonight vs. his former team in Charlotte.

“I didn’t realize he was as big as he is. Physically, he’s a really big man.” pic.twitter.com/hkVw71X3J0 – 6:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s impacted that group. whether he knows it or not. He’s helped those young men grow up.”

#Hornets coach James Borrego on former big Bismack Biyombo, who signed 10-day with #Suns. pic.twitter.com/9T92ibKkJ1 – 5:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs PHX

Miles Bridges (Return from H&S Protocols) is questionable.

Scottie Lewis (H&S Protocols) is out.

PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is out.

Vernon Carey Jr. (H&S Protocols) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/UCK4oZSuHv – 5:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kevin Young said #Hornets are “probably the most explosive team” in the #NBA. #Suns pic.twitter.com/RpqL49GgdW – 5:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns associate head coach Kevin Young said everyone is good to go tonight who’s been on the trip. – 5:38 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

The countdown is on 🕟

📺 Tune in to @BALLYSPORTSAZ with Suns Live! Pregame starting at 430PM pic.twitter.com/19YiVJ1iMi – 5:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Kevin Young said Bismack Biyombo brings size and an athletic body down low, as well as veteran know-how. He’ll be active for the Suns today – 5:31 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Hornets head coach James Borrego spoke highly of the impact Bismack Biyombo had on a young Charlotte team, where Biyombo had spent his last 3 years. Credited Biyombo for setting an example for what a professional looks like and said that he played a part in shaping their program. – 5:30 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said he was caught off guard by PJ Washington landing back in health and safety protocols. Said he “didn’t see that one coming.” pic.twitter.com/aXJSjMKWav – 5:27 PM

PJ Washington @PJWashington

🤦🏽‍♂️ – 5:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ll certainly have a different mindset tonight.” #Hornets coach James Borrego on tonight’s rematch vs. #Suns, who beat them by 31 points last month in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/VMTfhr7FpL – 5:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Coach JB is LIVE! 🎙 #PHXvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against PHX and he will continue to be listed in H&S Protocols. #AllFly – 5:08 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Injury and availability report for Monday’s game vs. Charlotte: pic.twitter.com/a3OTdmLn1z – 5:03 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

He’s back. And he’s one of the first players out for the Suns. pic.twitter.com/BkUoww9QRj – 5:02 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Anthony Gill has re-entered health and safety protocols and is OUT for Wizards vs. Hornets.

Thomas Bryant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto, Brad Wanamaker all remain out in protocols.

Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) is available. – 4:33 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Bismack Biyombo will be active for the Suns today against the Hornets, per Suns – 4:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bismack Biyombo ready for opportunity with Phoenix #Suns after passing of his father

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:30 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Defense is 🔑

@GEICO | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/BRiFYHOlk8 – 1:26 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

📍 Charlotte, NC.

#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/gRmn9oLm1I – 1:04 PM