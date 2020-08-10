Suns troll Warriors' Draymond Green over $50K fine for Booker remarks

Draymond Green had some choice words about the Phoenix Suns and star Devin Booker during a recent appearance as an NBA analyst on TNT.

"It's not good for him. It's not good for his career," Green said. "... They gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win, because he's that type of player."

After the NBA announced on Sunday that Green would face a $50,000 fine for tampering with his comments, the Suns' Twitter account decided to have some fun with the situation while sharing a highlight video of Booker.

We've got at least 50(k) reasons why we love @DevinBook pic.twitter.com/5vLqvwqSLW — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 9, 2020

Green never has been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and also already has gone back and forth with longtime media nemesis Charles Barkley during other appearances on TNT's NBA coverage.

Don't be surprised if Draymond is a little more careful with his words going forward during his on-camera appearances.

