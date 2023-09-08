Sun's Thomas has certainly made her case as WNBA MVP

Sep. 7—MOHEGAN — DeWanna Bonner was being posed a question about her Connecticut Sun teammate and fiancee, Alyssa Thomas, with Thomas sitting one seat over.

Bonner smiled and slid the microphone directly in front of her, getting ready to make her case for Thomas as the WNBA's Most Valuable Player, deemed somewhat of a three-way race between Thomas, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and UConn great Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty.

Thomas had just turned in her sixth triple-double of the regular season and her record-setting 10th of all-time in the league, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists, six steals and a block in Tuesday's 90-76 victory over Los Angeles.

"It's like a privilege that we kind of take for granted playing with her every single night," Bonner said. "And I'm just happy to be in this Connecticut Sun uniform. I don't think people understand unless you're on the court with her.

"I mean, when she plays like that and she can get everybody involved, her energy is contagious. I don't think you can look at a stat sheet and see these stats from anybody in the league right now. ... I don't even know. It's just, freakin' she's the MVP of the season."

The Sun (26-12) have two games remaining in the regular season beginning at 7 p.m. Friday against the Indiana Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena (ION).

They close Sunday at home against Chicago prior to making their seventh consecutive playoff appearance, with Connecticut locked in as the No. 3 seed, cementing a home series.

A 6-foot-2 forward in her 10th season out of Maryland, Thomas is averaging 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 36.8 minutes per game, leading a team which lost head coach Curt Miller and former MVP Jonquel Jones in the offseason and saw center Bri Jones sidelined for the 2023 season with an Achilles injury after just 13 games.

Despite all that, the Sun remain third in the standings behind Las Vegas and New York, branded as "super teams" due to their offseason acquisitions that loaded their lineups with stars.

Bonner argues that while the Sun have two All-Stars, with Bonner and Thomas owning nine All-Star nods between them, it is Thomas who is the lone star.

It was Thomas who threw out the first pitch recently at Fenway Park, Thomas who had a Bobblehead night in her honor, Thomas who drew the MVP chants from the crowd at Mohegan Sun after not only recording her unprecedented sixth triple-double of the season but breaking the WNBA's single-season assists record (304), as well.

"You look at our team and look at my teammates," Bonner said. "I think they're the best in the world to me. But if you look at these other teams, they've got All-Stars, they've got freakin' USA players. We don't have but one. We've got one other All-Star. But we only have one big talk and that's her."

Wilson averages 22.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.2 blocks per game for Las Vegas, while Stewart has 23.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for the Liberty.

Wilson scored a career-high 40 points on Aug. 11, then eclipsed that on Aug. 22 with 53 points, tying the WNBA record for most points in a game. Stewart has scored 40 or more points four times this season, tying Diana Taurasi for the most all-time in league history.

There are many advanced metrics showing why Stewart or Wilson should earn MVP honors when balloting closes on Sunday.

Sun head coach Stephanie White said all you have to do is watch Thomas.

"Numbers can be manipulated into anything you want them to be. Not having Brionna Jones on the floor (with Thomas) affects some of those numbers. I would say yes, while analytics and looking at numbers is great, you also have to use the naked eye," White said.

White described a player who facilitates, who had to undertake greater ownership of the boards without Jones and who is regularly one of the league's top defenders — "We should be consistently talking about her for Defensive Player of the Year, too," White said.

Then there's Thomas's leadership. Fellow Sun starter Bec Allen described that facet of her game.

"I think it's just that she holds everyone to a certain standard and she gets you up to her level," said Allen, in her first season with the Sun. "She's the voice of our team within the locker room, on the court, all of that. You can tell she's got that IQ, that almost-coach's IQ. She see's the game differently."

Said White following Tuesday's latest triple-double: "Even myself as a coach, you have to intentionally tell yourself to not take these moments for granted. Like, it just seems so routine that Alyssa Thomas gets a triple-double or close to a triple-double or a double-double. It seems so routine. It's not. It's not routine. It's exceptional."

v.fulkerson@theday.com