Suns star Devin Booker out vs. Pistons with a right calf strain, latest in string of injuries

Devin Booker has now missed five of the Suns’ first seven games of the season due to various injuries. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen via Getty Images)

Devin Booker missed yet another game for the Phoenix Suns due to injury Sunday afternoon.

Booker didn’t play in the Suns’ game against the Detroit Pistons due to a right calf strain, coach Frank Vogel announced before the game at Little Caesars Arena. Booker underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the strain, but Vogel did not provide a timetable for his return.

Booker has now missed five of the Suns’ first seven games of the season with injuries, first in his left foot and ankle. He returned Thursday night for their 132-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and dropped 31 points with 13 assists.

Yet Saturday, Booker had soreness in his ankle and calf, so the Suns held him out of their 112-100 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. That’s when Booker underwent an MRI.

“He got an MRI and it revealed a calf strain, so there is an injury there,” Vogel said before the game Sunday, via the AZ Republic’s Duane Rankin. “He's trying to get back as quickly as possible, but he's dealt with a toe first, then an ankle and now a calf strain."

Booker, 27, averaged 27.8 points and 5.5 assists per game last season with the Suns, his eighth in the league. He dropped 32 points and had eight assists in their season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors last month, which was his only other outing so far this season.

The Suns were also without Bradley Beal again Sunday due to back spasms. Beal, who landed in Phoenix in a deal that brought Kevin Durant to the Suns this summer, has yet to make his debut. It’s still unclear when he will do so, but he did participate in a pregame workout Sunday.

“He looked good and felt good,” Vogel said of Beal, via the AZ Republic. “So he’s getting closer. Still no firm timetable, but definitely getting closer.”

The Suns entered Sunday having lost three straight and four of their first six games. They will wrap up their three-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, where both Booker and Beal could see the court. The Suns will return home Friday to host the Los Angeles Lakers.