Suns All-Star Chris Paul injures right hand, ejected after bumping ref in win over Rockets

Chris Paul was ejected from Wednesday's game against Houston at Footprint Center after receiving back-to-back technical fouls in the third quarter.

The Suns 12-time All-Star was complaining about his right hand being injured when he received the first technical from referee JT Orr.

He grabbed at his hand after a deflected pass defended by Dennis Schroder. Paul immediately grabbed at his hand after that play.

Then Paul bumped into Orr from behind. Orr handed Paul the second tech for the automatic ejection with 9:07 left in the third.

This bump with the official got Paul tossed pic.twitter.com/vfXXKdsoUz — Matt Petersen (@TheMattPetersen) February 17, 2022

Lead referee Mark Lindsay explained the first technical was for using profanity and the second came from making contact with Orr.

Phoenix (48-10) won, 124-121, after trailing Houston (15-42) by six going into the fourth.

After the game, Suns coach said Monty Williams said he didn't have an update on the injury, but three-time All-Star Devin Booker said Paul "was fine."

Booker didn't think the injury would keep him out of Sunday's NBA All-Star game.

"I don't think so," Booker said.

Mikal Bridges elaborated on Paul's emotions as he's had issues in his career.

Feb 16, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts after scoring against the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

"I know he was a little down, but I just told him I was going to pray for him," Bridges said. "Just keep him in my prayers. I just hope he's going to be OK because I know it's tough for him. Him being out at certain times in his career. Playoffs and when we're rolling and things like that. Like the last game before the break. It was just tough and I know mentally, just trying to make sure he's OK."

Paul has surgery on his left wrist after last year's finals to repair partially torn ligaments. Averaging 15 points and a league-best 10.8 assists, Paul is in the MVP conversation for a second straight season in his second year in Phoenix.

Story continues

Paul was voted into this year's All-Star game in Cleveland as a reserve. If he's unable to go, NBA Commissioner picks the injury replacements.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chris Paul injures right hand, ejected after bumping ref in Suns win