Advertisement

Suns sign Grayson Allen to contract extension, reports say

Brent Corrado
·1 min read

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns have reportedly locked up one of their key players for several more years right before the start of the NBA Playoffs.

Grayson Allen agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension through the 2027-28 season, according to multiple reports.

Allen led the NBA in three-point field goal percentage this season.

With the Suns win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, paired with a New Orleans loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix secured the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. The Suns will play the Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is on April 20 in Minneapolis.

<div>DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 5: Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns smiles during pregame against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/teams/denver/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Denver Nuggets;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Denver Nuggets</a> at Ball Arena on March 5, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.</div> <strong>(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)</strong>