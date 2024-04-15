Suns sign Grayson Allen to contract extension, reports say

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns have reportedly locked up one of their key players for several more years right before the start of the NBA Playoffs.

Grayson Allen agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension through the 2027-28 season, according to multiple reports.

Allen led the NBA in three-point field goal percentage this season.

With the Suns win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, paired with a New Orleans loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix secured the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. The Suns will play the Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is on April 20 in Minneapolis.

DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 5: Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns smiles during pregame against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 5, 2024, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Grayson Allen is staying in the valley @FOX10Phoenix https://t.co/k7WucISdhu — Robby Baker (@RobbyBakerTV) April 15, 2024