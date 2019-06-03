Suns' rumored interest in trading for veteran point guard could help Wizards originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Most mock drafts have three point guards going off the board before the Wizards are on the clock at No. 9 in the June 20 NBA Draft. Ja Morant, of course, likely goes second overall to the Memphis Grizzlies. Then there are Coby White and Darius Garland, who few expect to get past the sixth and seventh picks, held by the Suns and Bulls.

But what could shake things up in a big way is if the Suns or Bulls opt to find their point guard of the future with a different route. There are some good options in free agency with a deep class at the position. There is also the chance of a trade.

A recent report from ESPN has the Suns thinking in those terms. Jonathan Givony writes that Phoenix would give up the sixth overall pick for a veteran point guard.

If the Suns made such a move, that could drop either White or Garland to the Wizards. That would present Washington with a big decision, given point guard John Wall is under contract for the next four years.

We know the Wizards like White, the 6-foot-5 slasher from North Carolina. They have him scheduled to visit for a pre-draft workout, as NBC Sports Washington reported.

They have to do their due diligence and evaluate all of the best players who could be available at ninth. They also should, in theory, take the best player available, no matter their position. After finishing 32-50 last season, they have needs all over their roster.

But taking a point guard ninth would have several domino effects. Long-term, it could create a logjam at the position if Wall returns to form. And in the short-term, it could mean the end of Tomas Satoransky's time in Washington.

Satoransky is a restricted free agent and the deadline for the Wizards to decide on extending him a qualifying offer is June 30. If they picked White or Garland ninth ten days before that deadline, it would seem more likely they let Satoransky walk in free agency.

The Wizards arguably need more help at other positions. But it will be fascinating to see what they do if one of the top point guards falls.

