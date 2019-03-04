Suns reportedly offered a protected first-round pick for Terry Rozier last offseason originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The play of Terry Rozier has been a contributing factor to the disappointing season of the Celtics so far.

After stepping up in a big way during last year's playoffs, Rozier was seen as a future starting point guard in the league. There were rumors swirling throughout the offseason that Rozier may be on his way out with the return of Kyrie Irving imminent.

The Suns were seen as a top contender to try and steal Rozier away from Boston. Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer reports that the Suns offered to trade a protected first-round pick to the Celtics for the young guard.

Obviously, the deal did not go through; the Celtics reportedly demanded an unprotected first-rounder from Phoenix, which killed the trade talks.

Given Rozier's play this season, many would say that's an overpay for Rozier. But the hype that surrounded him following his performance on the big stage suggested that a protected first-rounder was a good price for a player who seemed to be, at the least, capable of playing at the level befitting of a starter.

An unprotected first-rounder for Rozier would have been a heist for Boston. As it stands, Rozier will be a restricted free-agent this offseason, and the Celtics might be hard-pressed to keep him around, even if Irving doesn't re-sign with the team. The Suns' desire for Rozier may have waned after his regression in 2019, but they still have a huge hole at the position. It's not out of the realm of possibility that they throw a lucrative contract at Rozier that the Celtics won't match.

The Celtics are focused on righting the ship in time for the playoffs, but there will be a lot to think about come free agency.

