  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Suns reclaim momentum from Lakers thanks to their never-quit characteristics

Chris Haynes
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES — After the Phoenix Suns dropped Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center and fell behind 2-1 in the series on Thursday, the overwhelming sentiment in the locker room after the game was they’re “bringing the series back to Los Angeles,” league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Where does this stern belief and resoluteness — which exudes largely from a team that’s inexperienced — come from? Chris Paul and Jae Crowder are the veterans with steady postseason experiences, but those never-quit characteristics have developed out of love for their coach.

“Guys check on me from time to time by shooting me a text, saying, ‘Hey Coach. I was just thinking about you. How are you doing?’ No basketball talk,” Suns head coach Monty Williams told Yahoo Sports. “Those calls and texts mean so much to me. I’ve been through a lot like so many have. (His wife was tragically killed in a car accident five years ago.) It’s always good to know people are in your corner and that’s what I try to give back.”

Williams got his guys back on the right track Sunday afternoon with a galvanizing 100-92 victory to even the series at two games apiece.

Paul looked restored, supplying a team-high 18 points and a game-high nine assists. Deandre Ayton registered 14 points and a game-high 17 rebounds to go with a block. Devin Booker and Crowder chipped in 17 points each.

It's the man the team loves playing for, but it's also his voice that's just as effective as he’s becoming one of the best motivational speakers in the coaching profession.

“Being down in a series is all about perspective,” Williams told Yahoo Sports. “We don’t have to get a win and do better; we have the privilege and the opportunity to get a win and to do better. I ask that my players have a level of gratitude for what we’re all fortunate enough to do. We’re all blessed to be here. We all could fall into the trap, and I do too at times, of looking at these situations in a negative light. We get to play basketball; we don’t have to play basketball. There’s a difference. This game, that has been good to each and every one of us and our families, won’t always be around. So, let’s treat it that way and give it our all no matter if we are up or down in a series and no matter where we are in the standings because we have this great opportunity to do so.”

Jae Crowder rects after shooting a 3-pointer against the Lakers.
The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 100-92 to even their series at two games apiece. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Messages such as these resonate regardless of your occupation, and it’s especially potent when you know the story behind the messenger.

The defending champs with LeBron James and Anthony Davis finding a rhythm and winning consecutive games would intimidate most opponents. But Williams harps on perspective.

“I still get checks from NBA licenses to this day, and I haven’t played in years,” Williams told Yahoo Sports. “When you prepare the right way and do the work with a good spirit, you will be rewarded. Getting guys to trust you and partner with you in building a culture and maybe changing one's mindset has been key. When I decided to pursue a head-coaching job again after a lot of prayer, I wanted to partner with an organization on approaching work the right way. And that’s what’s taking place. Our guys have really bought in.”

Phoenix has reclaimed home-court advantage in the series with Game 5 set for Tuesday at Phoenix Suns Arena. The momentum has shifted.

The Lakers are uncertain of the status of Davis, who strained his groin in the first half of Game 4 and was ruled day-to-day. It’s also unknown if Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who missed Game 4 with a knee contusion, will be available on Tuesday.

“These shoulders were built for a reason, and if it takes for me to put some more on top of it, then so be it,” James said in his postgame Zoom session. “Win, lose or draw, I’m ready for the challenge.”

Williams anticipates a dangerous and desperate Lakers team will be awaiting them.

“I just want our guys to have fun,” Williams told Yahoo Sports. “We’re blessed and fortunate to be here. Now, let’s have fun. I’m so blessed to be around a great group of men who are relishing these moments and not taking them for granted. This team has grown tremendously. I love our guys.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers frustrate Luka Doncic, roar back to tie Mavs on the road; Nets push Celtics to brink

    Will a home team win a game in this series?

  • 3 takeaways: Lakers lose Game 4 as Suns tie series, 2-2

    Three takeaways from the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 4 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • Jason Kokrak crashes Texas party, tops Jordan Spieth at Charles Schwab Challenge

    Somebody forgot to hand Jason Kokrak the script.

  • Clippers dominate Game 4 to even series against Mavericks

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are sharp for the Clippers, who ran away from an ailing Luka Doncic and Dallas 106-81 to reclaim home-court advantage.

  • Don't sleep on these Milwaukee Bucks

    They’ll be underdogs in the court of public opinion, but they don’t feel like it after sweeping the Miami Heat.

  • Brooklyn Nets get an A+ on their chemistry test, cruise to easy NBA playoff win over Celtics

    Kevin Durant (42), Kyrie Irving (39) and James Harden (23) combining for 104 points. And Harden added a career playoff-high 18 assists.

  • Helio Castroneves never stopped believing he could win a fourth Indianapolis 500

    Castroneves went 12 years between his third and fourth Indy 500 wins. Can he get a fifth?

  • Jayson Tatum is the NBA's next great scoring legend

    In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.

  • Millions of dollars await Cuba's missing baseball ace

    The riches that await Cesar Prieto could be vast. But for one of the most talented Cuban baseball players of his generation to seize a lucrative multi-million dollar professional contract he must first re-emerge from hiding. After disappearing into a waiting car just hours after touching down with the national team in America, his whereabouts have been a mystery since Thursday. His own government, meanwhile, stands humiliated. Mr Prieto, 22, is arguably the most high profile Cuban sportsman to defect to the US since José Abreu in 2016, but he follows many hundreds of compatriots, very few of whom succeed. The Cuban team is in the United States to take part in a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics. There had been fears they would fail to get visas because the US embassy in Havana has been closed to all but emergency consular services since 2018 with visa requests handled in other countries.

  • Suns bounce back to even series, Lakers' Davis injured again

    Chris Paul overcame an injured shoulder and Jae Crowder busted out of a playoff slump Sunday as the Phoenix Suns took a 100-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost Anthony Davis to another injury.

  • Brentford promotion ‘unbelievable,’ but Bees plan to stick to ethos

    Brentford might now live in the realm of Premier League money, but they don't plan to change a thing about how they operate.

  • Mortgage rates dip beneath 3% again, offering new refinance savings

    Over 14 million mortgage holders can qualify to save on a refi, new data shows.

  • Trevor Bauer gripes about Mauricio Dubon's sword celebration

    The Giants and Dodgers still play 12 more times this season.

  • The #1 Drink to Avoid to Lose Weight, According to Science

    Oftentimes, the easier way to approach weight loss is to add—not take away. Start exercising (even a walk a day will do it); add healthy fruit, vegetables, and whole grains; drink more water… Eventually, by starting these healthy habits, you'll start to displace the less-than-good-for-you things you've been doing and eating. However, there is one drink to consider cutting out of your diet immediately when you commit to losing weight, as it's the beverage most closely linked to weight gain in America: soda.According to a study published in the journal BMC Public Health, 20% of the total calories you consume in a day come entirely from beverages. For the average person consuming 2,000 calories a day, that's about 400 calories added to your diet from beverages alone. So what exactly makes up those 400 calories? The BMC study found that it was a combination of coffee and tea (with the add-ins), energy drinks, fruit juice and drinks, milk, and alcohol. But these energy-dense beverages pale in comparison to the drink that ties for contributing the most calories to your diet: soda.The study found that soda contributed anywhere between 35 to 141 calories to your diet per day, depending on your age.It should come as no surprise that soda is linked to weight gain, as it contains roughly 150 calories per can.Speaking of which, those calories are completely empty, coming entirely from sugar. In fact, a can of soda contains anywhere between 35 to 61 grams of sugar per can! (Related: 30 Worst Sodas That Are Never Worth Drinking.)The average American adult consumes 13 pounds of sugar exclusively from soda every year. And studies show that consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages like soda contributes to weight gain in both adults and children. That's especially the case as many sodas contain high-fructose corn syrup. Your body is only able to process the fructose from this sweetener through the liver, and it cannot use fructose for energy like it can with glucose. This contributes to even more weight gain along with metabolic disregulation and impaired glucose tolerance.Through the years, dozens of studies have linked soda consumption to weight gain. And it gets worse: an International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity study found that despite participants exercising if they consumed soda, they still gained weight. In other words, exercising won't help you fend off the weight gain associated with drinking soda.Soda isn't just linked to weight gain, it also has a terrible effect on your overall health, as the beverage has been linked to type 2 diabetes, heart complications, depression, liver diseases, and risk of early death.Because cutting back on calories—any calories from any food or beverage—will help you with weight loss, you don't need to rely on removing soda alone from your diet to lose weight. That's especially the case as fewer and fewer Americans drink soda on a regular basis (45.8% of U.S. residents surveyed in a recent study reported consuming no soda at all.) But if you are a soda drinker, you should seriously consider cutting back on your habit. Replace your bubbly drink with water, or try any of these 25 Healthy, Low-Sugar Soda Alternatives.For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

  • Chase Elliott can do something in the Coke 600 his NASCAR legend father never did

    Neither Chase Elliott nor his father Bill have ever won the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • Celtics' Tristan Thompson warns unruly fans: 'I dare a motherf***er to spit on me'

    "I'll follow you right to your house."

  • NBA betting: Bucks vs. Nets could be great second-round series, with odds strongly favoring Nets

    The Nets and Bucks are on a playoff collision course.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

    PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.