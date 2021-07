Seventeen

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty has released their first-ever Pride collection and, as with all thing Riri does, it goes above and beyond. In addition, SXF is making a donation of $250,000 from the sales of the capsule collection. The donation will be split between The Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., GLAAD, Trans Latin@ Coalition & Trans Wellness Center.