Suns outshine Celtics, win 100 – 91 as Boston’s shooting sinks team

The Boston Celtics fell to 2 – 2 on their yearly west coast road trip after dropping a road game to the Phoenix Suns 100 – 91, a late push falling short on a rough-shooting night for the visiting team.

The Celtics shot 35.5% from the field and oddly were more efficient from beyond the arc in this contest, where they hit 38.6% of their attempts, and were led by All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum with 23 points and 7 assists. The Duke product did not have much help in the scoring department however, with All-Star point guard Kemba Walker putting up 14 points on 4-of-20 shooting and Payton Pritchard and Daniel Theis each adding 12 points off the bench,

The Celtics had to dig themselves out of several holes throughout the game, and still nearly came away with the win despite the terrible shooting and missing players, a good sign as any as can be taken from such a loss.

Tonight just wasn’t our night shooting the ball,” shared head coach Brad Stevens postgame. “I told the team just now, I’m more encouraged than discouraged.”

The team now travels to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz this Tuesday on the final stop of their five-game west coast road trip.

