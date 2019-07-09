Suns officially waive Kyle Korver, clearing way for him to be unrestricted free agent

This was expected from the minute Kyle Korver was traded to Phoenix.

The Suns have waived Korver, it is on the NBA’s official transactions list. The move is financial, Korver is owed $7.5 million next season but only $3.4 million of that was guaranteed, waiving him saves a little over $4 million. Which is a lot of money, even if your last name is Bezos.

When Korver clears waivers he will be an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers, Bucks, and Sixers — all teams who could use a shooter — are lined up to get him.

Korver averaged 8.6 points per game last season, but what teams know is the heady veteran took 72 percent of his shots from beyond the arc last season and drained 39.7 percent of them. He can still shoot the rock and that skill is in demand.

Korver has bounced around in the past year. He was with the Cavaliers but was sent to Utah in a trade for Alec Burks. From Utah he went to Memphis in the Mike Conley trade, then bounced to Phoenix in the Josh Jackson trade.

Now he can go where he wants.