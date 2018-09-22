Suns officially sign De’Anthony Melton for two-years, $2.3 million

The Phoenix Suns are very high on De’Anthony Melton — he was the guy for the future they wanted when they took on Ryan Anderson‘s contract from Houston.

Friday, the Suns made it official and signed Melton.

Pen to paper! Welcome to the fam @DeAnthonyMelton! pic.twitter.com/Ia1WJ49bbc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 21, 2018





If you’re wondering about the money…

Sources: New Phoenix Suns guard De’Anthony Melton — the 46th pick in June’s NBA draft — has signed a guaranteed two-year, $2.3M rookie deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 21, 2018





Melton is a 6’4″ guard who could be a future backcourt mate with Devin Booker. Unless you’re a recruiting junkie, you probably first heard his name as the player in the middle of the NCAA/FBI recruiting scandal. He fell to 46th in the draft. However, at Summer League he showed why he was highly recruited and what he could become as a pro, averaging 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds a game, showing potential as both a three-point shooter and defender. It’s just Summer League, and Melton looked like a guy who missed a season of play at times, but the potential is there.

The Suns are going to get to explore that potential at a reasonable price for a couple of seasons.