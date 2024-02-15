Suns' Nurkić trolls Draymond taking elbow in Warriors-Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There is no love between Jusuf Nurkić and Draymond Green on this Valentine's Day.

The Phoenix Suns center continued his ongoing feud with the Warriors star, reacting to the elbow Green took during Golden State's 130-125 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Green attempted to grab an offensive rebound in the third quarter but inadvertently took an elbow to the chin by Ivica Zubac.

Green went to the locker room and was checked for a concussion but was cleared to return to the game.

Draymond went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face 😳 pic.twitter.com/beV68Dlncy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2024

After the play, Nurkić reacted to the moment on social media. He quoted a video of the play with a GIF on X, formerly known as Twitter, that read "You're getting soft brother."

Nurkić played earlier in the day when the Suns topped the Detroit Pistons 116-100 at home, with the 29-year-old center recording 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

But his feud with Green dates back to December when the Warriors' forward hit Nurkić in a game between the two sides, which resulted in a indefinite suspension that last 12 games.

When the two teams met again on Saturday, Feb. 10, Green and Nurkić chirped and exchanged disses in the game that has spilled into further social media dialogue.

Green most recently called Nurkić a "coward" on his podcast after the latter questioned Draymond's character to the media.

"The little guy then goes into the media complaining like I did something to him as if he didn't do the 'too small' celebration," Green said. "And then he starts to question my character -- what a coward.

"You go question character about a basketball game that you just lost, that you got destroyed in, the only thing you should talk about is how you got punished … then you go to the media and cry like that."

The Warriors and Suns won't meet again in the regular season, but there's still the possibility of an NBA playoff matchup.

