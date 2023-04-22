Why did four-star Josiah Brown put Rutgers football in his top seven?

The change is being made in an effort to reduce game lengths and the number of plays per game.
It’s time to create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2023 season and dream of the title-winning squads you’re sure to draft.
The "Too Hot to Handle" contestant was in tears after the decision.
Carter’s agent recently shut down visits for Carter with NFL teams that are drafting outside of the top 10.
The Sixers star avoided a suspension for Game 4, but won't be playing anyway.
LeBron James is only focused on what happens "between the four lines."
The Warriors star has addressed his suspension for the first time.
Drew Smyly shut down the Dodgers through seven innings. Then disaster struck.
The NFL's latest gambling controversy led to another round of criticism.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers some waiver wire considerations to help boost your roster.
Three players received indefinite suspensions from the NFL and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 NFL season.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
What do you think of Arizona's new look?
If any team can relate to the uncertainty of the present being affected by the past, the Clippers need not look any farther than the Suns.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald wrap up their pre-draft positional preview series with a deep dive on the loaded tight end class as well as a quick look at the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his wishlist for the 2023 NFL Draft.
In November, the 18-year-old signed to play for coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis.
The Lakers star said he would never pay $5 to keep his blue check. It was still there Thursday.
They've come this far, fighting back those who said that revealing their experiences would never lead to Snyder selling.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.