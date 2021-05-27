Suns at Lakers Game 3: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday in Game 3, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

With the series tied at 1 following a Game 2 win for Los Angeles, the Lakers are playing with momentum at home in Staples Center for the first time since 2013.

In an improved Game 2 for their key players, Anthony Davis rediscovered his form, LeBron James knocked down clutch baskets and Dennis Schroder and Andre Drummond stepped up with tremendous performances.

The hope for L.A. is if they can get their bench going, as players like Kyle Kuzma have made little impact on the scoring front to relieve the pressure on James and Davis’ shoulders.

For Phoenix, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton turned in stellar games similar to Game 1, and Cameron Payne boosted the bench with 19 points after Chris Paul played limited minutes.

Paul is listed as probable on the injury report for Thursday. He played only 23 minutes in Game 2, causing concern for his status.

WATCH: LeBron James gives intense pep talk to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, May 27

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Arizona

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

F LeBron James

F Anthony Davis

C Andre Drummond

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

G Dennis Schroder

Phoenix Suns