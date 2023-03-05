Suns’ Kevin Durant, Chris Paul drop by Athletes Unlimited games in Dallas

Phoenix Suns players Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and T.J. Warren watched some women’s basketball games while they were in Dallas for their own game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The three stopped by Athletes Unlimited to watch women’s professional basketball players light up the court. The Suns beat the Mavericks and it could have been because the trio picked up some luck from Athletes Unlimited players.

Durant is an advisory board member of the league and more recently, an investor. Athletes Unlimited raised $30 million in new funding at the end of 2022 and Durant was part of the diverse investor groups.

“We have been advisors for AU since the very beginning, and we’re excited to be a part of this capital raise,” said Durant in an Athletes Unlimited press release. “Athletes Unlimited is at the forefront of women’s sports and an inspiration for how sports leagues can thrive with an athlete-first business model.”

Durant is consistently bringing women’s professional basketball to the forefront across his social media. When Athletes Unlimited announced a renewed partnership with Nike, Durant shared the news with his 20.8 million followers on Twitter.

Durant is vocal about his support for the women’s side of the game and even admitted to reaching out to Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart to urge her to sign with the New York Liberty during free agency so they could be in the same city. However, shortly after Stewart signed with the Liberty, Durant was traded to the Suns.

Story continues

.@KDTrey5 REALLY wants Breanna Stewart to join the New York Liberty. 🗽👀 "I hit [Breanna Stewart] the other day, and I never do this, and was like, 'Yo, it would be an incredible dynasty in New York City if you came here.'" pic.twitter.com/BTnCtkETJW — Boardroom (@boardroom) January 30, 2023

When he got to Phoenix, a touching video was shared on the Phoenix Mercury’s social media account of Durant and WNBA superstar and Olympic champion Brittney Griner embracing. Griner was unlawfully detained in a Russian prison while playing basketball abroad. After months of negotiation, she was finally released.

This embrace seems to say: “Welcome home, B.G.”

All love between BG x KD 🧡 It’s a new dawn in the desert. pic.twitter.com/OOeZqavWQV — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) March 1, 2023

The Suns weren’t the only ones attending the Athletes Unlimited game on March 4. Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and WNBA free agent Te’a Cooper stopped by to check out the action.

Athletes Unlimited games can be watched in a variety of ways from the WNBA League Pass to CBS Sports Network to the Women’s Sports Network.

More News!

Naz Hillmon records impressive record in Athletes Unlimited game 2023 WNBA draft is April 10 and to be televised exclusively on ESPN Tari Eason ties career high as Rockets snap 11-game losing streak

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire