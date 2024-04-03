Suns injury report: Grayson Allen (left hip soreness) questionable vs. Cavs

The Phoenix Suns may be without one of their best players for Wednesday's game against Cleveland to begin a four-game homestand.

Grayson Allen has been listed as questionable on the team's injury report with left hip soreness. The NBA's leading 3-point shooter at 46.9% is averaging a career-high 13.4 points a game in his first season with the Suns (44-31).

The 6-4 guard has started all 69 games he's played this season.

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) defends during the first half at Paycom Center.

The Suns also list Damion Lee (knee) out for Wednesday's game as he hasn't played all season.

Phoenix entered Tuesday's games seventh in the West and just a game behind the Pelicans (45-30) for sixth. The Suns won Monday in New Orleans, 124-111, to secure the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Pelicans.

Allen scored 11 points, going 2-of-5 from 3, in Monday's win.

Have opinions about the current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @DuaneRankin.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns injury report: Grayson Allen (hip) questionable vs. Cavaliers