Suns-Hornets updates: Phoenix begins 6-game homestand, Bradley Beal back

The Phoenix Suns (15-15) look to make it two straight Friday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets (7-22) at Footprint Center. Tipoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be televised locally by Arizona's Family (KTVK-Ch. 3).

The game is the first of six straight at home for the Suns, who are coming off a 129-113 win Wednesday over the Rockets in Houston. The Suns have ruled Bradley Beal as available for Friday's game, after he missed the past two weeks with a sprained right ankle.

The struggling Hornets have lost nine straight, most recently Thursday, 133-112 to the Lakers in L.A. Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 20 points in the loss, followed by Terry Rozier with 18. The Hornets are without Gordon Hayward, who is expected to miss two weeks with a calf strain.

Frank Vogel on tonight's lineup

More on Bradley Beal's status

The Suns have ruled Beal as available for Friday's game vs. Charlotte. He has been out since suffering a right ankle sprain on Dec. 15 against the New York Knicks.

Phoenix's Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Beal have only played in one full game together. Their second game was against the Knicks when Beal went down due to injury.

