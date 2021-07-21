Suns head coach Monty Williams visited the Bucks' locker room minutes after losing the title to congratulate them in a stunning display of sportsmanship

The Bucks are NBA champions after defeating the Suns in the Finals on Tuesday night.

After the Suns lost, head coach Monty Williams visited the Bucks' locker room to congratulate them.

Williams told the Suns he was "thankful for the experience."

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is one of a kind.

On Tuesday night, Williams' Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo lifting the trophy in front of the home crowd.

Just minutes after the Suns' crushing loss, Williams walked into the Bucks' locker room to congratulate his opponents on their hard-fought victory.

With Bucks players and coaches decked out in goggles and awaiting champagne, Williams spoke with grace, thanking the team that was in the middle of a celebration he had undoubtedly hoped to be hosting for his own team.

"I don't want to take away from [the celebration]," Williams said. "I just wanted to come and congratulate you guys, as a man, as a coach.

"You guys deserved it, and I am thankful for the experience. You guys made me a better coach, made us a better team. Congratulations."

Williams' display of sportsmanship is nothing short of stunning.

In what had to be one of the hardest moments of his professional career, Williams showed an amount of heart that goes beyond basketball.

Listening to Williams during his post-game press conference, it was clear that the emotion of the moment was overwhelming to process. He was crushed.

As difficult as the moment was for Williams, he knew it was just as important a moment for the Bucks, and went to pay his respect in their moment of glory.

On Twitter, fans celebrated Williams for the respect and grace he displayed.

Winning an NBA title is not easy. The only thing harder might be losing one.

But even in the toughest moment of his career, Williams stood tall, showed respect, and celebrated his opponent.

After a win, sportsmanship is the easiest thing in the world, but real sportsmanship comes when things didn't go your way.

The Bucks are champions, but Williams set an example for the rest of the NBA on Tuesday night.

