Suns fan counting out $100s during Antetokounmpo free throws is star of first half

There was plenty of drama in the first half of Game 5 in Phoenix: Devin Booker had 15 points and the Suns raced out to a 16-point lead, doubling up the Bucks in the first quarter, then the Suns went cold and the Bucks got hot behind 18 from Jrue Holiday and came back to take a 64-61 halftime lead.

None of those guys were the stars of the first half: It was this Suns fan counting out $100 bills with the crowd during the Giannis Antetokounmpo free throw counts.

A Suns fans is counting $100s during Giannis' free throws 😆💵 pic.twitter.com/4Ff00nRkBl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 18, 2021

There’s some real 1990s Ted DiBiase energy there.

Suns fans are… something else. Passionate, too.

