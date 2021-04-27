Suns expose how to contain Julius Randle and slow down Knicks offense | SportsNite

Reuters

Jamie Benn scored the winning goal 2:44 into overtime Monday as the Dallas Stars defeated visiting Carolina 4-3, with the Hurricanes still able to secure a playoff spot despite the loss. Benn, who added three assists, scored his 11th goal of the season as the Stars continued their recent torrid pace. Carolina, which leads the Central Division, will be in the playoffs for the third consecutive year in a feat achieved for the first time since the franchise relocated from Hartford, Conn., to North Carolina in advance of the 1997-98 season.