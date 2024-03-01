Suns’ Devin Booker recalled trash-talking Jimmy Butler as a rookie

After getting into a heated back-and-forth with Houston Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore, Devin Booker recalled a similar situation that happened when he was in his rookie year with the Phoenix Suns.

The situation unfolded in the fourth quarter on Thursday as Booker and the Suns hosted Whitmore and the Rockets. The two players had been jawing back and forth with each other throughout the game before it came to a head in the last period.

Booker hit a 3-pointer to put the Suns up by nine points and then appeared to bump into Whitmore after the play. They exchanged some words and were eventually separated and issued technical fouls as the situation didn’t escalate further.

“It started last game (on Feb. 23 in Houston),” Booker said of the incident. “Just competing, extra physical. I like it. I’ve been in these situations plenty of times before. I was that same, young player doing that same thing.”

Booker produced 35 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead the Suns to the 110-105 victory. Whitmore had 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Rockets, who have lost 11 out of their last 14 games against the Suns.

The altercation reminded Booker of a similar situation during his rookie year in the 2015-16 season in his first game against All-Star Jimmy Butler, who was with the Chicago Bulls at the time.

He remembered going at him and talking trash in that matchup.

“I remember doing it to Jimmy Butler my rookie year, him going in the postgame talking about me,” Booker said. “You never want to back down and I respect going at a top player. You just gotta be ready for it.”

Booker finished with six points, two blocks and one rebound in a loss against Butler and the Bulls on Nov. 18, 2015. Butler had a game-high 32 points and six rebounds and was asked about Booker afterward, which Booker alluded to.

Butler on Suns rookie Booker: "He was talking trash to me; crazy. I was like, ‘Excuse me.’ Sometimes I think you should just play." — Sam Smith (@SamSmithHoops) November 19, 2015

Booker has often been described as one of the most competitive players in the league. He certainly demonstrated that battling against Butler as a rookie and has seemingly continued it each time he has taken the court in the years since then.

After facing the Rockets on Thursday, the two teams will meet again on Saturday in Phoenix. Given how their last few matchups have gone, the contest should be worth watching.

