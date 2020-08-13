Suns complete perfect bubble season, but Grizzlies clinch coveted play-in berth, bounce Spurs

The Phoenix Suns completed their perfect NBA bubble season on Thursday, cruising to a 128-102 win over the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks.

But it’s the Memphis Grizzlies who can breathe a sigh of relief, clinching the No. 9 seed in the West that keeps their playoff hopes alive. As the Suns played the Mavericks across the NBA’s Disney World campus, the Grizzlies rolled to a 119-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks who were playing with no stakes and without a suspended Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Memphis earns spot in play-in series

With the win, Memphis clinched a spot in this weekend’s play-in series for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They will either face the Suns or the Portland Trail Blazers depending on Portland’s result Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Ja Morant 's Grizzlies are still alive for the playoffs. (AP Photo/Mike Ehrmann, Pool) More

Blazers in control

If Portland wins, it clinches the No. 8 seed and eliminates Phoenix. If Portland loses, it will be eliminated. In that scenario, Memphis will earn the No. 8 seed and face the No. 9 seed Suns.

The No. 8 seed will clinch a playoff berth with one win in the playoff series. The No. 9 seed will have to win consecutive games to make the postseason.

With Thursday’s wins by the Suns and Grizzlies, the San Antonio Spurs were eliminated from the playoffs moments before their season finale against the Utah Jazz.

Big run by Suns

Thursday concludes a remarkable run by the Suns, who had a less than 1 percent chance of making the playoffs after arriving to the NBA campus as the No. 13 seed in the West with a 26-39 record. Led by the continued emergence of All-Star Devin Booker, the Suns finish the seeding portion of bubble play with an 8-0 record. Booker led the Suns again against Dallas, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Devin Booker's Suns need a loss from the Trail Blazers to stay alive for the playoffs. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) More

The Grizzlies had the inside track to the No. 8 seed that they held when bubble play started. Hobbled in part by the loss of injured forward Jaren Jackson Jr., they limped to a 2-6 finish. But thanks to their superior record prior to bubble play, they’re still alive for the playoffs. Presumptive Rookie of the Year Ja Morant finished with his second career triple-double against the Bucks with 12 points, 10 assists and a career-high 13 rebounds.

