Suns' Chris Paul schools young Knicks in how to close and snaps New York's nine-game win streak

Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
·5 min read
The young New York Knicks have accelerated their rebuilding efforts this season and remain in position to end their playoff drought. They learned how far they still have to go Monday.

The Knicks got a lesson in late-game execution, with Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul putting on a master class in closing to snap New York's win streak at nine games. Paul scored the Suns' last seven points in the final 90 seconds to close the door on the Knicks' late surge and secure a 118-110 victory.

"This is a fun team. Great group of guys to be around. And there's no better place to play than here, the energy here at the Garden," Paul said. "Everybody was messing with the young guys before the game like, 'This ain't just a regular game.' And the way that team's playing over there, this was a fun game."

NBA ESSENTIALS: SCORES | SCHEDULE | STANDINGS

The Knicks came into the game the talk of the NBA, riding their longest win streak since 2013. They started hot and led by as many as 15 in the first half.

The Suns turned things around after the break and took their first lead late in the third quarter. It stayed close for much of the fourth before Paul took control late. After Julius Randle pulled the Knicks within 113-110 with just over a minute left, Paul hit a juggling pull-up jumper in response. New York turned it over, and Paul knocked down a 3 from the top of the key for a 118-110 lead with 14.5 seconds left.

"We wanted this one. We wanted this one bad, just for ourselves," said Devin Booker, who had a game-high 33 points for the Suns. "Obviously we knew about the streak that they had going on and we knew that this was going to be a dogfight."

Chris Paul and the Suns are just a game behind the Jazz for first in the Western Conference.
Paul finished with 20 points. In his first year with the Suns, the 16-year veteran has been the catalyst for their resurgent season. With Monday's win, Phoenix is 43-18 and just a game behind Utah for first place in the Western Conference after the Jazz lost.

"It wasn't a lot of chess or checkers, it was just Chris making plays," said Suns coach Monty Williams. "A couple of those shots at the end man, you're just like, 'I'm glad I get to be on this side of it,' because when he left New Orleans, I was on the other side of it. Now I'm glad to be with him when he's taking over with stretches like that."

Here are four more things to know today in the NBA:

No one else like Russ

Russell Westbrook has heard all the critiques of his game over the years, but he's here to reiterate that he doesn't plan to change how he plays. Westbrook had another quintessential outing Monday, finishing with 22 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds as the Washington Wizards saw their eight-game win streak end with a 146-143 overtime loss. Westbrook wasn't particularly efficient, shooting 9-of-26, and turned the ball over six times. After the game, Westbrook offered a pointed defense of himself.

"I honestly believe there is no player like myself. And if people want to take it for granted, sorry for them," Westbrook said. "But I'm pretty sure if everybody could do it, they would do it."

Lakers snap slide with AD

With Anthony Davis no longer on a minutes restriction, the Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column. Davis had 18 points in 31 minutes in his third game back after missing 30 with a right calf injury as the Lakers rallied past the Orlando Magic 114-103. Davis shot 8-of-15 and added eight rebounds to help L.A. snap a three-game losing streak. Davis said he's still regaining his legs, but he's hopeful he can use the final 11 games of the regular season to get back up to speed.

"I'm happy I was able to find my rhythm a little bit, but still not the AD that I want to be," Davis said. "It's going to come with time, but as long as I can find a rhythm while we're getting wins, that's more important."

Wall shelved in Houston

John Wall's first season with the Houston Rockets is likely over early. Wall is expected to miss the final 11 games of the regular season with a strained right hamstring, general manager Rafael Stone announced Monday. Wall was acquired from the Washington Wizards prior to the season and has appeared in 40 games, averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 assists on 40.4% shooting. The Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 15-46 as their rebuilding project takes shape after trading James Harden in January.

Game of the night: Mavericks at Warriors

Any matchup between Steph Curry and Luka Doncic would be appointment viewing even if there weren't big playoff implications. Dallas has climbed to sixth place in the Western Conference and is trying to avoid the new play-in tournament. The Mavericks are clinging to a one-game lead on the Blazers for sixth. Golden State is in 10th place and trying to maintain its spot in the play-in. The Warriors are just a half-game behind the Grizzlies and Spurs and 1½ behind the Blazers.

Follow Matt Eppers on Twitter @meppers_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Paul schools young Knicks as Suns snap New York's win streak

