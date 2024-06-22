Sun's Carrington explains why the WNBA does not “shut up and dribble”

Connecticut Sun's DiJonai Carrington explains her recent tweet to WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and discusses how the league and players are using their voices beyond basketball. She also discusses how new media coverage is impacting women's sports, both positively and negatively.