Suns' Bradley Beal to miss at least 3 weeks with back injury

The Phoenix Suns will be without Bradley Beal for at least three weeks as he continues to rehabilitate a lower-back strain, the team announced Friday.

Beal has played in only three of the Suns' 11 games so far this season and was last active for Sunday's defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a little over 30 minutes, he contributed 15 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

The 5-6 Suns had already listed Beal as doubtful for Friday night's NBA in-season tournament game against the Utah Jazz.

"He woke up with some residual tightness in the back [Wednesday] morning," Suns head coach Frank Vogel said about Beal missing the team's last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. "We were hoping it would loosen up by game time. But it did not, so we held him out."

Beal will be reevaluated in three weeks and could miss more than the eight games in that timeframe.

"Take his time," Suns forward Kevin Durant said. "We'll hold it down for him."

Beal's absence will once again delay the debut of the Suns' Big 3. Like Beal, Devin Booker has played in only three games this season. Only Durant has played in every game, three coming with Beal, and two with Booker in the lineup.

Booker is probable to return from a calf injury for Friday's game.