Suns' Bol Bol disagrees with Shaq calling him lazy compared to Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

ATLANTA – Phoenix Suns 7-footer Bol Bol was confident going into Wednesday’s game at Brooklyn that he’d make his return against the Nets after missing nine games with a right foot sprain.

“Feel pretty good,” Bol said after Wednesday’s optional morning shootaround in Brooklyn. “I haven’t had a problem working out the last couple of days.”

Not so fast there.

Bol dressed for Phoenix’s 136-120 win over the Nets, but he didn’t play.

“He’s still not ready to go yet,” Vogel said before Wednesday’s game. “I’d like to see him get a practice or two under his belt, see an increase in his activity.”

At the time, Vogel was hopeful the Suns would practice Thursday, but they didn’t have an official one.

Bol is listed as probable for Friday’s game at Atlanta. He was just starting to play meaningful minutes in his first season in Phoenix before spraining his right ankle in a home win over the Heat.

He sat two games, returned for a road game against the Lakers and hasn’t played since. Bol is averaging 3.4 points in his 12 games with the Suns after averaging a career-best 9.1 season with Orlando.

Bol has received some criticism of late from Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal that stems from barking back at fellow NBA TNT analyst Reggie Miller praising Spurs rookie phenomenon Victor Wembanyama.

O’Neal essentially said Bol was the first “7-5 guy” with guard-like skills.

Bol is 7-3. Wembanyama stands 7-4.

“Wemby has a lot more fanfare, and Wemby wants it more,” O’Neal said on his “The Big Podcast” late last month. “Bol Bol is lazy, but Bol Bol can do everything Wemby can do and even a little bit better. Dribble behind the back, shoot the 3. Nice handle, the floater game. He’s just lazy.”

So while O’Neal stands by his statement that Bol was the first “7-5 guy” who has those skills.

“I think the biggest difference is that Wemby wants it, he’s playing for a legendary coach (in Gregg Popovich) who knows how to push him, that knows how to communicate with him and over there in France, he had so much success and he had so much pressure, he had so many people behind him that now he’s over here, he still has that.”

O’Neal recalls Bol playing for him in an AAU championship and that he suspended Bol because of a missed practice.

“Bol Bol is just extra lazy,” O’Neal added.

When asked if he heard O’Neal comparing him to Wembanyama, Bol said, “I honestly don’t pay attention to any of that stuff. Any of the comparisons or any of the media. I really don’t care for it.”

Then Bol addressed the idea that he’s at the level of Wembanyama, but lazy.

“Anyone can say what they want about me,” Bol said. “It is what it is. I don’t feel that way.”

